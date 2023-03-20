Red Sox outfielders Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida getting a closer look at each other from opposing World Baseball Classic dugouts

They met up again Monday at LoanDepot Park in the semifinals of the tournament. Verdugo hit second for Mexico and Yoshida cleanup for Japan.

They shared a clubhouse for only a brief time at the start of spring training before Yoshida left to join Team Japan in Tokyo for the first round of the World Baseball Classic. Verdugo left a week later to play for Mexico.

MIAMI — Red Sox outfielders Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida don’t know each other well yet, but that will change soon enough.

“It’s cool we both got here,” Verdugo said before the game. “But right now I’m thinking about how we can win this game.”

Verdugo had only 14 at-bats for Mexico in the 2017 WBC, playing part time as a 21-year-old prospect. He’s been a mainstay for manager Benji Gil this time, starting all seven games.

“It’s been a lot more fun this time,” said Verdugo, who popped out of the Mexico dugout early to watch Japan take batting practice. “It’s such a different thing. All that matters is winning. It doesn’t matter how your individual stats are. It’s all about advancing and finding a way to win. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

Verdugo said that knowing he was 2 for 19 coming into Monday night. He had struck out only once but didn’t feel he was unlucky.

“I need to make better quality contact,” he said. “I’m missing the barrel or getting jammed. My swing has been off. I’ve felt good but I need to clean up a few things and get some things addressed. I need to figure it out.”

Verdugo received a message from Red Sox hitting coach Pete Fatse before the game offering a few thoughts. His struggles aside, Verdugo feels these games will serve as the perfect preparation for the regular season.

“Absolutely,” he said. “These games are 100 percent more intense than a regular spring training games. It’s been good for me to compete at this level. There’s nothing like these games — even in the regular season. It’s been all good for me. I’m still helping this team win games.”

Yoshida, who has been one of the best hitters in the WBC, has been doing the same for Japan. He was 6 of 15 with two extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in the first six games without a strikeout.

Japan center fielder Lars Nootbaar didn’t know much about Yoshida before the tournament and had been impressed.

“He’s really disciplined at the plate. That’s something that stood out to me,” Nootbaar said.

“He wasn’t getting hits in the first couple exhibition games, but you could see that confidence in him and how he just controlled the [strike] zone, didn’t get rattled or anything like that.

“I think as a hitter that’s super important to be able to maintain that strike zone discipline when things aren’t going well. He does such a great job of that. I think the sky’s the limit for him. He’s just a professional hitter and you could see right it away. It stood out right away for me.”

Sox manager Alex Cora has said Yoshida could open the season batting cleanup.

Facing a tough lefty in Mexico’s Patrick Sandoval, Yoshida lined a two-strike sinker into left field for a single in the second inning. Facing Sandoval again in the fourth, he drilled a two-strike slider to left for a single.

“He’s going to hit,” Nootbaar said. “He’s got a great approach.”

As was the case for the United States-Cuba semifinal game on Sunday, there was an electric atmosphere in the ballpark.

Japanese fans arrived early to see batting practice and take photos of Shohei Ohtani, who tipped his cap when he emerged from the dugout. The same concession stands that were selling Mookie Betts and Mike Trout jerseys the day before were stocked with Ohtani jerseys, and the lines were long.

There was a third Red Sox player on the field. Daisuke Matsuzaka was chosen to throw out one of the ceremonial first pitches.

There is no pitch clock in the WBC and Matsuzaka, now 42, took his time before delivering the pitch. Some things never change.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.