Spring practices start with a well-earned respite for winter champions

“They were mostly all ready to go, and they want to be out there,” said Norwell coach Josh Stolp, noting the champion hockey players have the option of taking one more day off, if they choose.

Just 24 hours earlier, Timmy Ward, Austin Shea, Nolan Petro, Charlie Boras, J.C. Fettuccia, and Aidan Coyle delivered a 4-3 overtime win over Sandwich in the Division 4 boys’ hockey state championship at TD Garden, so they watched as some of their teammates battled for rotation spots.

On the first day of spring practices, a few Norwell boys’ lacrosse players enjoyed a well-earned Monday off.

“That’s a great group of kids and they’re kind of the foundation for what happens this season. The way they fought [Sunday] night [at TD Garden] is how we want this team to be – scrappy, ready to fight, and rise above adversity.”

Norwell High lacrosse coach Josh Stolp addresses his players on a sunny first day of practice. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Coming off a Division 3 state lacrosse title last spring, Norwell returns Syracuse-bound senior John Mullen, the South Shore League MVP and one of the premier faceoff specialists in the country. Senior goalie Ryan Daly is also back, and junior Will Morse will anchor the defense with Boras.

But the Clippers graduated all six starters in the midfield and attack, so new faces will have to step up.

Luckily for Stolp and his staff, Ward — who netted the winner in overtime Sunday — is capable of stepping in to lead the attack.

“It’s a little bit of a building year,” said Stolp. “But Ward and some of the younger kids we’ve seen in practice over the past few years have shown a lot, so there are some building blocks.”

Norwell returns goalie Ryan Daly from last year's Division 3 title-winning team, but will need to replace several of the midfielders in front of him. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

With limited snow this winter, the Clippers were able to take the field for the first day of spring. This was the case the last two seasons as well, but in prior years they started in the gym or a parking lot in the first week.

The lack of snow on the South Shore this winter allowed some of the younger players to hone their skills by practicing in February and early March.

“Kids have been playing on their own, so they’re coming into the season with better skills,” said Stolp. “We just need to keep knocking the rust off.”

Across the state spring teams convened for the first time under sunny skies, symbolic of the hope inherent in the start of a new season.

On the first day of Woburn softball tryouts, the excitement was palpable. Outside at Joyce Middle School Park, 10 returners helped lead the Tanners back onto the diamond.

“With so many returners, we had a different approach than we had in the past,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “Past years, we’re trying to see what we need to fill. This year, it’s the position that you have to outwork everybody. You have to outwork everybody on day one.”

Morgan Barmash, a senior committed to play at Curry College, served as a two-way standout last season, hitting .567 with six home runs and 41 RBIs and posted a 2.57 ERA with 161 strikeouts in the circle.

Morgan Barmash's powerful bat will return to Woburn's lineup this spring. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“She’s worked so hard,” said Sigsbury. “She’s been at the gym. She’s so in shape and so determined. She’s ready for us, she knows that we’re going as far as she takes us.”

On Morrissey Boulevard, BC High baseball enters the season with high expectations in Division 1 after last year’s run to the state quarterfinals.

Advertisement

The Eagles took advantage of the nice weather and the school’s two turf fields with intrasquad scrimmages on one field and drills on the other. Steve Healy, in his second season as head coach, had 40 players try out.

Ronan Donohue this season returns with hopes of leading BC High on another deep playoff run. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“We had an awesome day outside,” said Healy. “The team really got after it today and it was great to be back. We were lucky to get nice weather one day one.”

BC High returns twins Gavin and Ronan Donohue, both Sacred Heart commits, and power-hitting lefty Andrew Manning, a Navy commit. The Eagles open an always-competitive nonleague schedule April 3 against Lincoln-Sudbury.

Globe correspondents Cam Kerry and Matt Doherty contributed to this report.



