Wide receiver Adam Thielen agrees to terms with rebuilding Panthers

According to a person familiar with the situation, Thielen received a three-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms of the contract have not been released.

Thielen, 32, was released this offseason after spending the past nine seasons with the Vikings, catching 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games. Thielen caught 70 passes last season for 716 yards and six touchdowns while paired with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson .

The Panthers added yet another experienced veteran to their offense, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen from the Vikings.

The Panthers were in need of adding experience in the wide receiver room after trading D.J. Moore to the Bears as part of a deal that also included giving up two first-round picks and two second-round picks to move up to the No. 1 overall spot in the NFL Draft.

Thielen, who has been selected to two Pro Bowls, immediately becomes the most experienced wide receiver on the Panthers roster.

Last week the Panthers also agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Andy Dalton, giving the offense experience at the skill positions.

The Panthers are expected to use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback.

S Gardner-Johnson joins Lions

The Lions took another step in revamping the secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Detroit added Gardner-Johnson on an $8 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been announced.

The Lions landed a pair of much-needed defensive backs last week, adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

Gardner-Johnson reunites with Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them in New Orleans. He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Eagles after picking off five passes over three years with the Saints.

Earlier in the day, the Lions announced they signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and long snapper Jake McQuaide along with re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore to follow up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.

Raiders add TE Howard

The Raiders signed unrestricted free agents Jordan Willis and O.J. Howard.

Willis, a defensive lineman, played for the 49ers the past 2½ seasons and has 92 tackles, 10½ sacks and 15 tackles for loss over a six-year career.

Howard, a tight end, played for the Texans last season. Over a year-six career, he has 129 catches for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns.

49ers sign S Hartsfield

The 49ers signed free agent safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year contract and re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.

Hartsfield spent the past three seasons in Carolina after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent last season in Carolina playing for new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Hartsfield played 41 games for the Panthers with 115 tackles, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one sack. He played 15 games last season with 10 starts, recording 58 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Dwelley originally joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has 43 catches for 506 yards and five TDs in 72 games. Dwelley had three catches for 105 yards and one touchdown last season.