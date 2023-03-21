‘A Beautiful Noise’ to launch a national tour in the fall of 2024

“A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical,” which premiered last summer at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston before heading to Broadway, is going on tour in the fall of 2024.
The jukebox musical’s “multi-year North American tour” will begin at the Providence Performing Arts Center before traveling to more than two dozen cities in its first year, according to a statement released Tuesday by producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.
Casting and the full tour route will be announced at a later date, according to the statement.
In the Boston premiere, Will Swenson delivered a sizzling performance as the younger Diamond, from struggling songwriter to arena-filling superstar, and Mark Jacoby portrayed present-day Diamond, wrestling with his inner demons in a therapy session.
Advertisement
Swenson and Jacoby are also playing those roles in the current production at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, which marked its 100th performance earlier this month.
Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.