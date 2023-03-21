‘A Beautiful Noise’ to launch a national tour in the fall of 2024

“A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical,” which premiered last summer at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston before heading to Broadway, is going on tour in the fall of 2024.

The jukebox musical’s “multi-year North American tour” will begin at the Providence Performing Arts Center before traveling to more than two dozen cities in its first year, according to a statement released Tuesday by producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.

Casting and the full tour route will be announced at a later date, according to the statement.