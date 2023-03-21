Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

ENUMCLAW The Tacoma-based sludge-pop quartet comes to town in support of its splendidly riff-studded debut, “Save the Baby.” March 26, 7 p.m. The Rockwell, Somerville. get2thegigbos.com

CHIIILD This Montreal-based collective, whose second full-length, “Better Luck in the Next Life,” came out earlier this month, makes sneakily catchy, slightly bedheaded R&B that has the exploratory spirit of bedroom pop and the sumptuous grooves of top-tier soul. March 27, 7 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

JILL SCOTT In 2000, this Philly-born poet and singer released her debut, “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1,” which showed off her richly detailed writing about love and life, as well as her formidable, yet fleet voice. This tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, celebrates two decades of that neo-soul cornerstone. March 29, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. 617-488-7540, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





ALTAN The renowned Donegal group brings its iteration of trad Celtic to the Boston area for dates at three venues this week. Two of them are all but sold out, but you can still catch them if you head west. March 24, 8 p.m. $40. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

HELEN GILLET And now for something completely different. . . . Helen Gillet is a cellist, but most likely unlike any you’ve come across before, using her instrument and her voice, along with layered looping effects, to create a result that, as Jon Garelick put it in a 2019 Globe feature, traverses “French chanson of the 1940s, Belgian folk tunes sung in Walloon, a mix of rock and punk from the likes of PJ Harvey and X-Ray Spex, and her own affecting originals.” March 26, 7:30 p.m. $20 suggested donation. Swedenborg Chapel, 50 Quincy St., Cambridge. To attend, reserve tickets by e-mailing journeysinsoundpresents@gmail.com

TRAPPER SCHOEPP This Wisconsin singer-songwriter repaired to Johnny Cash’s famous Hendersonville, Tenn., cabin to make his new album, “Siren Songs,” which comes out next month. Suffused with the influence of both American and Irish folk, it leans more acoustic than his previous work. “What’s most important to me,” says Schoepp, “is to be a link in the chain of folk singers before and after my time.” March 28, 7:30 p.m. $15. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

BIG BLUES BASH II The Extended Play Sessions presents Big Dez, the blistering electric guitarist from Paris (France, not Texas!) with master R&B honker Sax Gordon, backed by Nick David’s house-rocking band the Wicked Lo-Down, for an evening of no-holds-barred blues live from the Fallout Shelter. March 25, 7 p.m. $40. The Fallout Shelter, 61 Endicott St., Norwood. www.extendedplaysessions.com

JACQUES SCHWARZ-BART PLAYS THE HARLEM SUITE Schwarz-Bart and his group celebrate the saxophonist, composer, and arranger’s 11th album, a suite depicting his progress from Guadeloupe, his natal Caribbean island, to the heart of the legendary Manhattan jazz scene — a musical journey replete with timbral splendor, melodic ingenuity, and African diaspora polyrhythms. March 25, 8 and 10 p.m. $35-$50. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

ARLINGTON JAZZ FESTIVAL The 12th edition of this annual celebration kicks off with a Jazz Vocal Showcase featuring vocalist Debby Larkin and culminates with headliners the John Patitucci Trio, featuring preeminent bassist Patitucci with scintillating saxophonist Chris Potter and dynamic drummer Obed Calvaire. March 30-April 2. Various times, various venues. No cover-$75. www.arlingtonjazz.org/2023-festival-schedule

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at Symphony Hall, conductor/composer/frequent BSO collaborator Thomas Adès leads two of his own works from “The Dante Project,” a ballet score based on Dante’s “Divine Comedy.” These are performed alongside Igor Stravinsky’s similarly infernally inspired “Perséphone” for narrator, tenor, chorus, and orchestra, featuring soprano Danielle de Niese and tenor Edgaras Montvidas. March 23-25. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA As the first stop of its three-night East Coast tour, the Texan orchestra makes its Boston debut at Symphony Hall under the baton of music director Fabio Luisi. DSO composer-in-residence Angélica Negrón’s “What Keeps Me Awake” opens, pianist Garrick Ohlsson joins the orchestra for Rachmaninoff’s vibrant Piano Concerto No. 2, and the evening concludes with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. Tickets available through the Boston Symphony Orchestra box office. March 24, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON BAROQUE It’s Mozart March madness this weekend with Boston Baroque as the period instrument orchestra offering a triptych of Mozart symphonies, including the ever-beloved Symphony No. 41 (“Jupiter”) and the vibrant “Sinfonia concertante,” which turns the spotlight on concertmaster Christina Day Martinson and principal violist Jason Fisher. March 25, 8 p.m., GBH Calderwood Studio, Brighton; March 26, 3 p.m., NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-987-8600, baroque.boston

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

K-I-S-S-I-N-G One of the highlights of the Boston theater season. Director Dawn M. Simmons and her cast skillfully traverse the complex emotional terrain mapped out by playwright Lenelle Moïse. Regan Sims is outstanding as Lala, a 15-year-old aspiring artist with no experience in romance whose world begins to widen when she meets 16-year-old twins Dani (Sharmarke Yusuf) and Albert (Ivan Cecil Walks). “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” explores questions of sexuality, sibling dynamics, class, racial identity, guilt, post-partum depression, second chances, and the mysteries of attraction, all of them firmly rooted in character. Coproduction by Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Through April 2. Digital access to filmed performance through April 16. Tickets to in-person performances and digital recording at 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

WILD GOOSE DREAMS In this innovative if imperfect play by Hansol Jung, set in Seoul, two lonely people meet online and have to deal with the complications of love in the digital age. Yoo Nanhee (Eunji Lim) is deeply conflicted about having defected from North Korea, because it meant leaving her father behind. Guk Minsung (Jeffrey Song) is a South Korean “goose father” who has sent his wife and daughter to America in search of a better life, then struggles to maintain his connection to them. Directed by Seonjae Kim. Through April 8. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, SpeakEasyStage.com

DREAMING AGAIN Genevieve Aichele’s play about the lives of immigrants and refugees in New Hampshire is based on more than 40 interviews Aichele conducted with people who left their homes in other countries and resettled in the Granite State. With a cast of five and three musicians — several of whom are immigrants themselves — “Dreaming Again” features music that spans numerous cultures, arranged by Agnes Charlesworth. Directed by CJ Lewis. After running March 24-26 at the New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth, where Aichele is executive director, “Dreaming Again” will tour in schools through April 5. NHtheatreproject.org

DON AUCOIN









Dance

MALEVO Global Arts Live presents this all-male Argentine percussive dance troupe, which has been named an official Cultural Ambassador to the National Identity of Argentina. The company’s claim to fame is Argentina’s centuries-old malambo, a rigorous stomping folk dance traditionally performed by gauchos. Malevo melds the dance form with other dance styles and thundering urban percussion. March 25. $37-$65. Berklee Performance Center. www.globalartslive.org

MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY The renowned company continues the legacy of the pioneering modern dance legend with works that honor the late choreographer’s brilliance and innovation as well as new dance from a wide range of contemporary artists. With “Canticle for Innocent Comedians,” the company has invited eight diverse choreographers to reimagine Graham’s lost masterwork with an infusion of new material, set to a new score by jazz artist Jason Moran. March 25. $25-$55. UMass Amherst Fine Arts Center, Amherst. https://fac.umass.edu/Online/default.asp

OF THE ETHER Urbanity’s Professional Dance Company joins forces with MASARY Studios for this multimedia dance presentation with an original sound score and specially designed mobile lighting. Choreographed by Meg Anderson and Haley Day, the work explores the concept of the “ether” as outer space, the daily world around us, and the ether internally within our bodies. March 24-25. $30-$60. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.urbanitydance.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





MAKING PAST PRESENT: CY TWOMBLY Twombly was a misfit in mid-century American art: an abstract painter who didn’t hew to the zeitgeisty notion of abstraction’s formal purity, and a peer of Pop artists like Andy Warhol who had no interest in Pop’s cheeky postmodern critique. Twombly loved the classics: Greek and Roman dramas of violence, sex, and war, which this show embraces fully, installing classical sculpture alongside his sparse, energetic paintings, and situates him as an outlier with a singular vision. Through May 7. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

GOD MADE MY FACE: A COLLECTIVE PORTRAIT OF JAMES BALDWIN A reprise of an exhibition curated by Hilton Als for the David Zwirner Gallery in New York in 2019, this exhibition takes on fresh urgencies in the aftermath of a racial reckoning amplified by the pandemic. The exhibition examines the iconic author both through his own writings and the work of artists that include Richard Avedon, Marlene Dumas, and Kara Walker. Through July 9. Mead Art Museum, Amherst College, 41 Quadrangle Drive, Amherst. 413-542-2335, www.amherst.edu/museums/mead

AMERICAN PERSPECTIVES A traveling exhibition from the American Folk Art Museum in New York, this show includes 70 significant pieces ranging from the 18th century to the present day. With pieces that include textiles, sculpture, pottery, and painting, the show asserts that folk art is a genre that affirms that “everyone has a story to tell.” Through May 7. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

YOAHN HAN: TRANSFIGURED Flowers drift, interlace, and fashion figural shapes in Han’s wildly intricate works, which blend the precision of collage with the chance element of pigment straying and drying on non-absorbent paper. The works hinge on the charged negative space between forms, as Han explores tensions and gulfs in his own life — as a Korean immigrant, as a queer man, and as a person living with a chronic health condition. Through April 15. Chase Young Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-859-7222, www.chaseyounggallery.com

CATE McQUAID

YoAhn Han, “Dear Blossom,” watercolor, acryla gouache, fleshe, yupo on panel. From “Transfigured” at Chase Young Gallery. Dimitriy Gushchin





EVENTS

Comedy

KATLIN MCFEE The bad news is Hideout Comedy booker McFee’s two-night stand will be the end of the series’ run at the White Bull. The good news is that Hideout will be back in April at its new home, Paddy O’s. March 24-25, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

TICKLE ME TUESDAYS Detroit comic Roni Shanell headlines an all-female lineup for Tickle Me Tuesdays’ celebration of Women’s History Month, also featuring comedians T. Barb and Dorothy. March 28, 9 p.m. From $40. Macumba Latina, 477 River St., Mattapan. www.eventbrite.com

SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS The sometimes nerve-poking comedian, a guest host last month on “The Daily Show,” will record the last two dates of her Boston run for a new special. March 28 at 7:30 p.m., March 30-31 at 8 p.m. $39-$89. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

PAJAMA PARTY WITH STACEY PEASLEY Musical artist Stacey Peasley will lead children in dancing, singing, and creating music. The event is for the whole family to enjoy — caregivers and children. Guests are welcome to wear pajamas. March 24, 6-7:30 p.m. $10. Natick Community Senior Center, 117 E. Central St., Natick. calendar.time.ly

SECOND ANNUAL ONCE UPON A BOOK FEST Ashland Public Library will be hosting workshops, author presentations, and book signings for book lovers from children to teens and their families. Some of the authors include Renee Kurilla, Braden Lamb & Shelli Paroline, Rajani LaRocca, and Nancy Tupper Ling. March 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Ashland Public Library, 66 Front St., Ashland. eventbrite.com

2022 NYICFF KID FLICKS ONE This event will play short films selected by the New York International Children’s Film Festival for ages 5 and older. Children will experience fun international films like one about a cat expanding to be as big as a house. March 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. $8-$10. Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline. coolidge.org

MADDIE BROWNING



