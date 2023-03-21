Beacon Street townhouse across from Boston Common sold for $28.5 million

The property at 56 Beacon St. is just across from Boston Common and has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and more than 9,500 square feet of interior space, according to property listings from its previous sale in 2015. An anonymous buyer closed on the home Feb. 15 through a limited liability company, Nominee Trust Services, for $28,250,000, according to state property records.

Although the townhouse fell about $7 million short of being the most expensive property sale in Boston history — a 13,000-square-foot penthouse in Millennium Tower sold for $35 million in 2016 — it sold for more than twice the listed prices of some neighboring Beacon Hill properties.

A Beacon Street brownstone sold for more than $28 million last month — more than any home in the state fetched in 2022.

“I don’t think it’s a shock. It is an iconic location, and it is across from the nation’s first park,” said Leslie Singleton Adam, a realtor with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, who often handles Beacon Hill listings but was not involved in this sale. “What’s Boston, what do we see? We see images of the parks.”

The sale was first reported by the Boston Business Journal.

Adam noted that the sale did not involve a realtor and was never listed on MLS, a real estate listing service used by agents, so “the large buyer pool did not have the opportunity to value it.”

Off-market sales are relatively common on Beacon Hill, Adam said, but there are few properties similar to the Beacon Hill home because of its size and proximity to the Common.

Homes up and down the street have recently sold for closer to $10 million, but properties with historic value can fetch even more — the former headquarters of the Women’s City Club of Boston sold in 2017 for $15.3 million.

“It wasn’t on the market,” Adam said. “Somebody knew of it and wanted it.”

The home, sitting on a parcel just under 30 feet wide, also features a shaded back courtyard outside a glassed-in sunroom.

Thomas and Mary Folliard bought the home in 2015 for $11.5 million, according to the property deed. The couple could not be reached for comment.

No one answered the door at the home on Tuesday morning. The home’s first-floor dining room, which overlooks the Common through bay windows, was largely unadorned.

The Business Journal reported last month that construction crews were bustling in and out of the home after the sale.

A resident next door said he had not heard any details about the sale or who purchased the home. Speaking through an intercom, a woman living at 55 Beacon St. said the same.

About a mile away, a condo near the top of One Dalton, a Back Bay property operated by Four Seasons Private Residences, is set to hit the market at $38 million.

