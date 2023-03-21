Biden to stunt growth in China for chipmakers getting US funds

The department on Tuesday will outline the new restrictions, which will include a $100,000 spending cap on investments in advanced capacity in China, as well as other measures, said the officials, who asked not to be identified as the information isn't yet public.

The $50 billion CHIPS and Science Act will bar firms that win grants from expanding output by 5 percent for advanced chips and 10 percent for older technology, according to officials at the Commerce Department, which will disburse the funds.

The Biden administration is set to unveil tight restrictions on new operations in China by semiconductor manufacturers that get federal funds to build in the United States.

Those so-called guardrails are part of Washington’s efforts to thwart Beijing’s ambitions while securing supply of the components that underpin revolutionary technologies, including AI and supercomputers, as well as everyday electronics. In past years, the United States has blacklisted Chinese technology champions, sought to cut off the flow of sophisticated processors, and banned its citizens from providing certain help to China’s chip industry.

The new restrictions tied to the CHIPS Act aim to impose more onerous limitations on companies expected to secure incentives, including industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung, and Intel, which all operate in China. The restrictions could hamper longer-term efforts to chase growth in the world’s largest semiconductor market, while also making it hard for Beijing to build up cutting-edge capabilities at home.

"CHIPS for America is fundamentally a national security initiative and these guardrails will help ensure malign actors do not have access to the cutting-edge technology that can be used against America and our allies," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to say in a statement, which was seen by Bloomberg News. "We will also continue coordinating with our allies and partners to ensure this program advances our shared goals, strengthens global supply chains, and enhances our collective security."

To ensure federal funding beneficiaries cannot meaningfully expand advanced production capacity in what the law terms “countries of concern,” which includes China and Russia, the new rules will ban those firms from spending more than $100,000 when adding capacity for logic chips more sophisticated than 28-nanometers. They also cannot add more than 5 percent to the existing capacity of any single plant making these semiconductors in China.

While the proposed rule limits manufacturing expansion, grant recipients can still make technology upgrades to existing facilities to produce more-advanced semiconductors, if the companies receive any necessary export control licenses from the Commerce Department for doing so, an official familiar with the rule said.

Typically, a smaller number in nanometers indicates a more advanced generation for logic chips, which process information or handle tasks. Limits on the advanced capacity investments will be in place for 10 years.

Grant recipients also aren't allowed to increase capacity by more than 10 percent at their existing facilities in "countries of concern" for logic chips that are 28-nanometers or less-advanced, which the law defines as legacy semiconductors. If they want to build new factories for this type of chip, at least 85 percent of the output must be consumed by the host country and the companies must notify the Commerce Department.

While 28-nanometer chips are several generations behind the most cutting-edge semiconductors available, they’re used in a wide range of products including cars and smartphones. The United States can claw back the full amount of federal grants if a recipient violates the rules, Commerce has said.

Advertisement

The federal government can also claw back tax credits completely if companies materially increase semiconductor production capacity in a foreign country of concern within 10 years of winning the incentives, according to a separate statement from Treasury. The credit is generally equal to 25 percent of qualified investments in a facility for making semiconductors or producing chip production machines in the United States.

The new restrictions will make it even more challenging for TSMC to expand its most-advanced Chinese plant in the eastern city of Nanjing, where it’s manufacturing 28-nanometer and more-advanced 16-nanometer chips.

TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao declined to comment on the new restrictions.