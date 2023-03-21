Boston startup uses AI to untangle health insurance problems

At the heart of the reimbursement system, caregivers must select from tens of thousands of separate insurance procedure codes in order to receive reimbursements. CodaMetrix, founded in 2019, trained its software by reviewing thousands of examples of medical notes and the correct billing codes.

Boston startup CodaMetrix is aiming to untangle the mess with artificial intelligence. While doctors’ offices and hospitals employ teams of people to get approvals and reimbursements from insurance companies, CodaMetrix’s AI software is designed to speed up the process and cut down on the many frustrating denials.

As anyone who has had a billing dispute with their medical insurer quickly learns, the health care industry is mired in a tangle of databases and computer systems that don’t always talk to each other.

Boston’s strength in health care combined with local AI expertise is fueling a burgeoning group of startups aimed at making the system more efficient, said venture capitalist Michael Greeley at Flare Capital, who is not an investor in CodaMetrix. Studies have found that administrative and billing costs eat up one-quarter to one-third of the total $4 trillion of annual US health care spending.

“With the AI tools that have been developed over the last several years, we think there is a dramatic ability to save costs around administrative tasks,” Greeley said. “It’s staggering how much cost you could take out... And the derivative benefit is reducing fraud waste and abuse. That’s huge savings, too.”

Massachusetts healthtech startups raised $2.2 billion in venture funding last year, down from $3.2 billion in 2021, according to CB Insights.

The idea behind CodaMetrix grew out of work Jay Aslam, now chief data officer, and Kevin Schmitt, now chief engineering officer, were doing to improve the efficiency of the billing operation for the Mass. General Physicians Organization. A lot of coding was being done by doctors directly.

“This was a tremendous amount of burden on physicians,” said Aslam, formerly a machine learning expert at Dartmouth College. “And, of course, no physician went to medical school to do medical coding. One of our goals was to get them out of it.”

Training the AI is time-consuming and expensive, so CodaMetrix has started by focusing on a few specialty areas such as radiology and gastroenterology procedures. Customer health systems pay a fee for every transaction that gets processed successfully.

The software first reviews a doctor’s notes to determine whether it can handle the particular case. For about 20 to 40 percent of cases, depending on the specialty, the AI bows out and sends the case to human coders. But in the other 60 to 80 percent of cases, the AI handles the coding itself.

The software doesn’t just spit out billing codes but can also assign a score of how confident it is that it got the assignment correct. Trickier medical reports generate lower scores, sometimes triggering a human coding expert to review the AI’s work.

The bottom line is cost savings of 40 percent or more -- in part because AI-coded claims are 60 percent less likely to be denied by insurers, CodaMetrix said.

The Mass General Brigham physicians organizations employ about 200 people as billing coders as they seek $2 billion a year in insurance coverage payments. In radiology, the groups perform almost 3 million exams per year, said Dr. James Brink, radiologist-in-chief at Mass General and a CodaMetrix customer.

“Just the sheer volume of exams that need to be coded is quite daunting,” Brink said. “It’s exciting to our profession to have a technical advance with AI as it integrates with the coding.”

CodaMetrix plans to expand with $55 million of backing raised from investors including SignalFire, Frist Cressey Ventures, Yale Medicine, and Mass General Brigham physician organizations. The company currently employs about 100 people, mostly in the Boston area, chief executive Hamid Tabatabaie said.

“We can go to the market faster, particularly now that CFOs of every hospital are looking for ways to cut costs and improve revenue,” he said.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.