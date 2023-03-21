Questions loom on banks, inflation as Fed readies rate decision

Policy makers have raised rates at each of their last eight meetings in a campaign to cool spending and contain inflation, but this decision will be the trickiest of all.

Federal Reserve officials are set to wrap up a two-day meeting on Wednesday with a decision on whether to boost interest rates at a pivotal moment for the economy.

That’s because Fed chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues suddenly find themselves wedged between a familiar rock — stubbornly high inflation — and a new hard place — turmoil in the banking system that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank two weeks ago.

“The Fed faces a tough decision, arguably the toughest in many years,” Claudia Sahm, a consultant and former White House and central bank economist, wrote in a Substack post on Tuesday.

The global business and financial worlds will parse every word of the Fed’s statement and Powell’s post-meeting press conference for answers to two looming questions: How concerned are officials about bank stability? And is inflation easing or getting worse?

Bad news on either front could trigger renewed stock market losses and increase the odds of a recession.

“The Fed’s effect on the economy and psychology is real,” Sahm said.

Over the past few days a consensus has emerged on Wall Street that the Fed will lift its federal funds rate by one-quarter of a percentage point, the same increase it made at the end of its last meeting on Feb. 1.

That would bring the benchmark lending rate — which influences rates on mortgages, credit card debt, and business loans — to a range of 4.75 percent to 5 percent, up from near zero in March 2022 and the highest since 2007.

Prior to the banking blowup, there was a decent chance the Fed would approve a half-point increase because recent data had shown that the labor market remained red hot and consumer prices were edging higher again.

But over the past two weeks there have been growing calls for the Fed to leave rates unchanged.

Progressives have been arguing for months that borrowing costs have climbed too high and that further hikes would cause a job-killing recession.

“I do not think [Powell] should raise rates,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I’ve been in the camp for a long time that these extraordinary rate increases that he has taken on, these extreme rate increases, are something that he should not be doing.”

The “take-a-pause” argument has been gaining traction on Wall Street — hardly Warren territory — especially now that there is a real possibility that banks will conserve capital by cutting back on lending. Making it harder for businesses and consumers to get loans would have a similar disinflationary impact as a Fed rate hike.

“The optimal approach would be to pause the tightening cycle to assess economic and financial conditions over the next few weeks,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, a consulting unit of Ernst & Young, said in a note to clients.

But there are risks if the Fed chooses to take a breather. It could be taken as a sign that policy makers are deeply worried about banks — despite assertions from President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the financial system is sound.

Good arguments can be made for and against a pause. But it seems likely the Fed will opt for the quarter-point increase while Powell makes clear that the Fed has the tools to simultaneously bring down inflation and ensure that banks have plenty of money.

“The Fed will take the middle path between worrying about . . . letting inflation get out of control and putting the economy in danger of major recessions, and breaking the whole financial system,” economist Noah Smith said in a podcast interview last week with Ezra Klein of The New York Times. “Basically, they know both those things are bad.”

Bank shares have led the stock market higher over the past two days on the absence of any fresh bad news about deposit withdrawals or investment losses.

The message delivered by Powell on Wednesday could calm a lot of fears.

Let’s see how well he can walk and chew gum at the same time.

