US home sales pick up the pace as interest rates dip

Sales of previously occupied US homes surged in February to the fastest pace in six months as homebuyers seized on a modest drop in mortgage rates and slight pullback in prices. Existing home sales jumped 14.5 percent last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That’s the strongest sales pace since September and it’s higher than the 4.2 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet. The surge in sales ended a 12-month decline that led to the the nation’s worst housing slump in nearly a decade as mortgage rates surged following a series of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve last year. Still, sales are down 22.6 percent compared with February 2022. The national median home price slipped 0.2 percent from February last year to $363,000, the NAR said. The inventory of homes on the market was unchanged from January but rose 15.3 percent from February last year. The average long-term rate on a 30-year mortgage reached a two-decade high of 7.08 percent in the fall. Rates eased in December and January, and began creeping up in February. The average rate slipped to 6.60 percent last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

AI TECHNOLOGY

Google says its ‘Bard’ chatbot is set to advance

Google announced Tuesday it’s allowing more people to interact with “Bard,” the artificially intelligent chatbot the company is building to counter Microsoft’s early lead in a pivotal battleground of technology. Google is starting a waitlist to use an AI tool that’s similar to the ChatGPT technology Microsoft began deploying in its Bing search engine to much fanfare last month. And last week, Microsoft embedded more AI-powered technology in its word processing, spreadsheet, and slide presentation programs with a new feature called Copilot. Until now, Bard had only been available to a small group of “trusted testers” hand-picked by Google. The Mountain View, Calif., company, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., isn’t saying how many people will be given access to Bard in the next step of the technology’s development. Initial applicants will be limited to the United States and the UK before Google offers Bard in more countries. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

UK economy relying more on overseas workers since Brexit

Swathes of the UK economy including health, warehousing, and packing are being propped up by migrant workers — casting doubt on the prudence of the Conservative Party’s promise to tighten immigration policy. Almost half of specialist medical practitioners, two-in-five generalist doctors and more than a quarter of mental health nurses were born outside the UK, according to census data collected in 2021 and released by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday. The industry with the largest proportion of non-UK workers was packers, bottlers, canners, and fillers, at 60.7 percent. The figures give a sense of the challenge facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government as it tries to make good on commitments to voters to slash immigration while also keeping the economy supplied with workers. Britain alone in the Group of Seven has yet to recover its pre-pandemic level of output, and a shortage of people to take jobs is part of the problem. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

The Shell Plc company logo on a totem sign at the entrance to a petrol station in Billericay, UK, on Feb. 1, 2023. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

CLIMATE

Direct air carbon capture could require enormous amounts of energy, says Shell

Technology that sucks carbon emissions out of the air would need more energy than used to run the world’s homes if it’s to play a significant role in reaching global climate goals. That’s according to a future energy scenario modeled by oil supermajor Shell Plc that includes direct air capture, which filters the gas out of the air so that it can be stored safely and permanently. It’s one of the two main ways to trap CO2 — along with capturing it before it leaves a smoke stack. Direct air capture is still in its infancy and while it could one day be a crucial climate tool, it’s hugely energy intensive. It’s effectively like running a giant air conditioner to cool the atmosphere. In a scenario in which the world limits global warming in line with the Paris climate agreement, final energy demand for direct air capture rises from about nothing today to almost 66 exajoules in 2100. That would be more than the energy needed to heat and power all the world’s homes by then, according to a report by Shell. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RAILROADS

Embattled Norfolk Southern boss moves closer to supporting rail safety proposal

Norfolk Southern’s CEO is offering support for some parts of a bipartisan US Senate bill to put tougher safety regulations on railroads after last month’s fiery hazardous materials train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. CEO Alan Shaw is under pressure from senators and federal safety regulators to step up his commitment to safety regulations as he appears before a Senate committee on Wednesday. Under aggressive questioning from senators earlier this month in a separate hearing, he committed to voluntary safety upgrades and earnestly apologized for the derailment that upended life in East Palestine, Ohio. But Shaw had stopped short of endorsing proposed safety regulations under the Railway Safety Act of 2023. This time, Shaw says in prepared remarks released Tuesday that Norfolk Southern will “support legislative efforts to enhance the safety of the freight rail industry.” But he does not address several key provisions of the Railway Safety Act, including increased fines for safety violations and designating trains that carry flammable gas as highly hazardous. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Swiss government set to suspend bonuses at Credit Suisse

Switzerland’s government said Tuesday that it’s ordering Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS. The Swiss Department of Finance says federal law allows the government to set “remuneration-related measures” in cases involving Switzerland’s biggest banks. Late last week and into the weekend, authorities in Switzerland, backed by the central bank and financial regulators, scrambled to cobble together a $3.25 billion sale of Credit Suisse to UBS. An outflow of deposits and years of trouble raised fears that it could fail and trigger an international financial crisis after the collapse of two U.S. banks. The Swiss government says it doesn’t plan to block bonus payments from last year that have been granted but are set to be immediately paid because it doesn’t want to penalize Credit Suisse employees “who did not cause the crisis.” But authorities in the capital, Bern, said they will prohibit payouts of “deferred” bonuses — even though they have already been granted — with an exception for bonuses that “are already in the process of being paid out.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

