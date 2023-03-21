Boston Underground Film Festival screens ‘strange and unusual’ films for the 23rd year

The lineup includes a mix of shorts, narratives, and documentaries. For many of the films, these screenings will be their East Coast or New England premieres.

Boston Underground Film Festival is back for its 23rd annual festival with underground, genre, and independent films that are “strange and unusual” at the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge from March 22–26, according to a press release.

Do you enjoy bizarre, out-of-the-ordinary cinema from around the world?

The world premiere of “The Unheard” will take place Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. with an in-person, audience Q&A session featuring director Jeffrey A. Brown and screenwriters Michael and Shawn Rasmussen from Cambridge — who previously wrote the alligator horror film “Crawl.”

Lachlan Watson in a scene from “The Unheard,” directed by Jeffrey A. Brown. Steven Branda

The film follows Chloe Grayden (Lachlan Watson), who goes through surgery to repair her hearing, but the outcome doesn’t go as expected. Staying alone in her family’s Cape Cod home, Chloe hears the voices of her missing mother and other parts of her past, unable to determine whether it’s all in her head or some sort of warning.

The festival’s director of programming, Nicole McControversy, said the film was shot in Boston and on Cape Cod.

“We love to celebrate local films where possible,” she said. “They’re very talented, and it’s amazing we have talent like that in New England.”

Her favorite film of the year in 2022, “Rebel,” will be the last film of the series at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed “Bad Boys for Life,” the film follows Kamal leaving his home in Belgium to assist victims of war in Syria. However, he is made to join a militia and abandoned in Raqqa. The film also follows his brother and mother back in Belgium.

“‘Rebel’ is [the directors’] very personal passion project, that also was announced as part of Cannes Film Festival to not as much fanfare as it deserves,” McControversy said. “I would love everyone to come see this movie very badly.”

The BUFF team preps for the event for a year beforehand, watching hundreds of film submissions from around the world and attending other festivals to decide on the schedule.

When choosing which films to show, McControversy said they consider “What is the zeitgeist? What is speaking to what’s going on right now? Where are people’s minds at?”

She said festivalgoers tend to prefer films that are “a little darker, more provocative, more thoughtful.”

Monahan said, “It’s always been films from the margins.”

A group of around 50 people have been coming to the festival for 10 years or more for this reason, she said. McControversy explained that they’ve created a sort of “family,” calling themselves “#teamweirdo” and “#balconycrewforlife” — referring to the balcony seats that she said are the best in the theater.

McControversy said this festival is “for people who are bored of mainstream movies, people who like things to be weird or different.”

Boston Underground Film Festival. Wednesday-Sunday. $13–$150. The Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. bostonunderground.org





Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.