The Colomba di Pasqua: A traditional cake for the Italian Easter table

A dove-shaped cake studded with candied peel and topped with a nutty, sugary crust, the Colomba di Pasqua cake is a fixture on the Italian Easter table and a counterpart to the Christmas panettone. Its name, Colomba, also means “dove” in Italian and intriguing legends surround the pastry. A stunner comes from Olivieri 1882, a 140-year-old, six-generation family business in Italy’s Arzignano region in Veneto. The handmade cakes are produced over four days and undergo a long fermentation process. The bakery now sends its sweet breads to the United States. The package arrives in 48 hours and costs $75 plus $10 shipping. You can consider it a splurge or a generous gift. Nicola Olivieri is the pastry chef and now owner of his family’s historic bakery. He has also modernized the cake and added various flavor choices, such as white chocolate and berries, triple chocolate, orange tangerine and cardamom, and gianduja, among others — perhaps less traditional but as remarkable. To order, go to usa.olivieri1882.com.