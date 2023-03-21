Recipe: Change things up for dinner with hearty Japanese-style pancakes topped with fried eggs

Serves 4

It's fun to change things up once in a while. These savory pancakes, based on the popular Japanese street food okonomiyaki, can be served for dinner. They're made from a batter of flour, eggs, and shredded cabbage. Loosely translated, okonomi means "as you like" and yaki refers to grilling. Think of this as a kind of frittata. The eggy batter, with shredded cabbage and scallions folded in, cooks into large golden cakes. Toppings range from pork belly to dried shrimp, or whatever your imagination decides. A simple weeknight solution is a fried egg. An okonomiyaki sauce of ketchup, Worcestershire, oyster sauce, and soy sauce is mandatory, as is mayonnaise (Kewpie brand preferred); both add something slightly sweet, salty, and creamy to the pancakes. Although the sauce and pancake flour are available ready-made, as with many dishes, your homemade version is best. Slice the cabbage as thinly as you can, or, if you like, borrow my cheat and buy a pack of thinly sliced coleslaw mix. The real point is to rustle up something quick on a weeknight and then go to town with the toppings.

SAUCE

2 tablespoons ketchup 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon oyster sauce 1 tablespoon soy sauce 2 teaspoons sugar

1. In a small bowl, stir together the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and oyster and soy sauces.

2. Stir in the sugar until it dissolves.

PANCAKES

1 bunch scallions 1 cup flour ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon sugar 1 cup water or dashi stock (from a Japanese market) 4 eggs 1 medium head green cabbage, finely shredded (6 cups) 4 teaspoons vegetable oil

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Have on hand an 8-inch nonstick skillet and a 12-inch nonstick skillet with a lid.

2. Trim and discard the scallion ends and outer wilted layers. Slice the scallions thinly, including the green ends. Set aside 1/4 cup of the green ends for the garnish.

3. In a bowl large enough to hold all the pancake ingredients, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar until blended.

4. In another bowl, whisk the water or stock and eggs until well blended.

5. Gradually pour the egg mixture into the dry ingredients, whisking until smooth. With a rubber spatula, fold the cabbage and scallions (save the garnish) into the batter. Mix until thoroughly combined.

6. In the 8-inch skillet over medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add 1 cup of the batter. With a metal spatula, press it into a flat round. Cook for 3 minutes, or until brown on the bottom. Turn and cook the other side for 3 minutes more. Transfer to the baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Cook 3 more pancakes in the same way.

TOPPINGS

4 teaspoons olive oil 4 eggs ¼ cup mayonnaise (Kewpie brand, if possible) ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (saved from pancake ingredients) 1 sheet nori, thinly shredded with a scissors (optional) Handful of micro greens (optional) ¼ cup pickled ginger (optional) Bonito flakes (optional, for sprinkling) Sesame seeds (optional, for sprinkling)

1. In the 12-inch skillet over low heat, heat the oil. Break the eggs into the skillet. Cover with the lid. Cook for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, or until all but a thin rim of white around each yolk is opaque. Remove the pan from the heat. Keep covered and let it sit for about 30 seconds to finish cooking.

2. Remove the pancakes from the oven. Set each on one of 4 plates. Top each with a drizzle of mayonnaise and sauce. Set an egg on each pancake. Sprinkle with the reserved scallions. Add nori, microgreens, pickled ginger, bonito flakes, or sesame seeds, if you like.

Sally Pasley Vargas