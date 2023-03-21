Recipe: Chicken thighs, cauliflower chunks, and chickpeas cook together in this spicy one-pan dinner

Serves 2

Deeply flavorful chicken, spiced cauliflower, tender onions, and a perfumed kitchen. This one-pan-wonder will keep it cozy on a chilly spring night. Note that the skillet doesn't need to be preheated. Starting with a cold skillet, and setting the marinated chicken in it skin side down, will help prevent the skin from scorching, and allow plenty of fat to render into the pan. That adds flavor. To round out the dish and turn it into dinner, add cooked chickpeas to the skillet at the end. Or add cooked rice, or both. Once everything is plated (this recipe serves two, but you can double it easily and cook it on a sheet pan in a 400-degree oven), scrub out your skillet immediately, so that that's done before you sit down.

¼ cup olive oil 1 tablespoon cider vinegar or splash of white wine 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 1 teaspoon dried thyme 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 3 cloves garlic, gently crushed (but left whole) 2 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (1 pound total) 1 small cauliflower (or 1/2 large cauliflower), cut into 1-inch thick wedges, slabs, or chunks 1 medium onion, halved and thickly sliced ¼ cup white wine, beer, chicken stock, cream, orange juice, or water (for deglazing) ½ can (about 8 ounces) chickpeas, drained but save 3 tablespoons liquid from the can 1 tablespoon butter, cut into small pieces 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the chicken thighs, combine the olive oil, vinegar or splash of wine, cumin, paprika, red pepper, thyme, salt, black pepper, and garlic.

2. Add the chicken and stir well to coat it all over. Shake off the excess seasoning. Lay the pieces in a deep 12-inch skillet skin side down (the skillet is cold at this point). Save the marinade in the bowl.

3. Set the skillet over medium heat and cook the chicken for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the skin is lightly browned. Turn the heat to medium-low and turn the chicken skin side up. Cover the skillet (foil works well if you don't have a lid). Cook 5 minutes more.

4. Set the cauliflower and onions in the bowl of seasonings and turn them to coat them all over. Leave them in the bowl.

5. Turn the chicken skin side down again. Add the cauliflower and onion, nesting them into the bottom of the pan. Scrape the remaining seasoning from the bowl into the pan. Set on a lid askew (or cover with foil, edges open). Turn the heat to low and cook for 25 to 30 minutes, checking the pan to make sure it isn't dry, or until the chicken is nicely browned and the cauliflower and onions are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. If the pan seems dry at any point, add a splash of water. Ease a spatula under the chicken and vegetables to make sure nothing is sticking to the pan.

6. Transfer the chicken and cauliflower to each of 2 shallow bowls. Cover and keep warm.

7. Pour the chickpea liquid into the pan with the onions. Add the white wine, beer, chicken stock, cream, orange juice, or water for deglazing. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the chickpeas and heat until the chickpeas are hot. Add the butter, shaking the pan and scraping the bottom. Add all but 1 teaspoon of the parsley. Spoon the mixture over the chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with the remaining parsley.

Caleb Barber