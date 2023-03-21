Recipe: A dreamy little orange cake with marmalade is mixed in a single bowl without fat or flour

Makes one 9-inch round

In Les Dames du Paradis podcast, taped in rural southwest France, American-born writer Kate Hill, who has lived in the region for 30 years, chats with her neighbor, yoga instructor Tamsin Jardinier, raised in London, and a French resident for a decade. In their third podcast, sitting in front of a fire, they nibbled on this marmalade cake that Hill had made. "Adapting Claudia Roden's Orange Cake to what was at hand, time and ingredients," writes Hill, "created a new pantry staple." Roden, a well-known cookbook author, begins her Judeo-Spanish cake by boiling 2 whole oranges, skin and all, for over an hour, then pulverizing them. Hill decided that her own homemade marmalade would act similarly in the cake batter, which has no all-purpose flour and no fat. Use bitter orange marmalade, if you can find it. In place of flour, the batter is mixed with ground almonds. Instead of hunting for blanched almonds, which are not readily available (and are nicest in this cake), I made it with almond flour. Use a top-quality product, such as King Arthur or Bob's Red Mill, both 100 percent ground almonds. The one-bowl cake has a pronounced orange flavor with a very moist crumb. It's gluten-free, acceptable for the Passover table (without confectioners' sugar), and everything wonderful the Paradis duo said it is.

Butter (for the pan) 6 eggs 1 cup granulated sugar ½ cup orange marmalade 1½ cups almond flour 1 teaspoon baking powder Pinch of salt Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan. Line the bottom with a round of parchment paper cut to fit it. Butter the paper.

2. In a bowl, with a whisk, stir the eggs to break them up. Add the sugar and marmalade and whisk until the sugar is mostly dissolved and the mixture is blended.

3. Stir in the almond flour, baking powder, and salt until they are thoroughly incorporated.

4. Pour the batter into the cake pan. Transfer the cake to the oven. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is brown and set in the center when pressed lightly with a fingertip. Check the cake after 35 minutes; if it's browning too much, cover it loosely with foil.

5. Set the cake, in the pan, on a wire rack to cool completely. Ease a narrow knife between the cake and the sides of the pan to loosen it. Unlatch the sides of the springform and lift it off. Use two wide metal spatulas to transfer the cake to a large plate, discarding the parchment. Sprinkle the top with confectioners' sugar.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from Les Dames du Paradis podcast