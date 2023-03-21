Recipe: If you’re tired of winter vegetables, try parsnip puree with leeks as a bed for salmon

Serves 4

Early spring is a tricky time for meal planning and fresh produce. We haven't yet arrived at spring vegetable season, but everyone is tired of the endless parade of winter squashes and potatoes and hearty greens. Parsnips are often forgotten. These long white roots with their pointy ends are sweeter and starchier than carrots, which they most resemble in shape, and make a nice puree. Add melted leeks for a hint of onion flavor and top the duo with pieces of sauteed salmon. An ideal dinner to bridge the seasonal gap.

4 parsnips (2 pounds) coarsely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 4 leeks (1 pound) green tops discarded, chopped 1 cup white wine 1 cup heavy cream 4 tablespoons butter Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill 2 pounds skinless boneless salmon, cut into 4 even-size pieces 2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for garnish) Extra sprigs fresh dill (for garnish)

1. In a large saucepan, combine the parsnips with cold water to cover by 1 inch and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the parsnips are very tender. Drain them and return them to the pan. Cover with a lid to keep warm.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the leeks with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the wine, cover the pan, and cook for 10 minutes.

3. Add the cream and half the leeks to the parsnips. Return the pan to medium heat. Bring the cream to a boil. Remove from the heat.

4. In a food processor, puree the hot parsnip mixture until smooth.

5. Add the butter to the remaining leeks in the skillet. Cook the leeks over medium heat, stirring, until the butter melts. Stir in the lemon rind and juice with the dill.

6. In another skillet over high heat, heat the canola or vegetable oil. Set the salmon in the pan skinned-side up. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the salmon registers 130 degrees in the thickest part. If the pan is getting too hot and the salmon isn't done, lower the heat and continue cooking for 3 minutes. Turn the fish so the browned side is up and set a piece on each of 4 plates. Serve with parsnip puree and leeks. Garnish with lemon and dill.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick