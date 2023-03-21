They fled the Taliban as Kabul fell. Now the Zahid family is cooking and building a new life.

Hasina and her husband, Wahlid, have been cooking since yesterday; the fried potatoes are among the last dishes to top off a generous Afghan lunch to which my family and I, among others, have been invited. It’s a huge amount of effort, especially since the kitchen in their small rented ranch in Florence is barely bigger than a hotel kitchenette, but they remain unflustered; Wahlid, 32, obligingly digs through the trash to find discarded packaging when I ask what wrappers he used for the mantu — beef and onion dumplings — warming in the oven.

NORTHAMPTON — On a gray morning in February, Hasina Zahid stands at the stove in her dark kitchen and tosses a handful of finely-cut potato batons into a pot of hot oil. The kitchen is warm, condensation creeping up the window like a tide, and the house is lively with children’s voices.

The Zahids were resettled by Catholic Charities in the Pioneer Valley in November 2021 — four months after the fall of Kabul, their hometown. The decision to leave their country, as Wahlid recounts, was made in a single day, over the course of a couple of frantic hours. Wahlid worked in national security, but lost his job, amid assault rifle fire, when the Taliban stormed his offices on the day of the country’s takeover. His superiors fled with all the money — this was payday — leaving him and other employees with nothing.

Money, however, was only one of his many problems from that moment on, given the nature of his security work. “If the Taliban comes and catches me,” he says, “if they torture or kill me, it will be horrible for my children.”

Fearful for his life, with three children and a wife to support and few options, Wahlid purchased a huge bottle of water and began selling it off for small change, biking around the city as it descended further into chaos. The Taliban, he says, fired on everyone. His cousin, who worked for the fallen government’s army commanders, called him from the airport a few days after the collapse to say a final goodbye; he was leaving Afghanistan. Heartsick at the sound of gunfire on Wahlid’s end of the call, he told Wahlid: If you can get to the airport in two hours, I can get papers for you and your family to leave, too.

Wahlid relates all of this in halting detail as Hasina drains the rice in a huge flat colander and counts out plastic plates and bowls, pulls the heavy Formica table out from the wall, and arranges 10 mismatched chairs around it. Earlier, their children (Sofia and Hawa, 9 and 7, and a puckish 4-year-old, Wally) performed an impromptu acrobat routine for me, complete with cartwheels and “Ta-daahh!”s. They radiate the kind of joy you would give your life to preserve — as in fact the Zahids have done. One of Wahlid’s five brothers managed to leave Kabul as well, but the other four and his five sisters, plus his parents, remain behind, in deteriorating circumstances; Hasina’s parents also remain in Afghanistan. No one knows when, if ever, they will see each other again.

Still, there is no sense, in their sparsely furnished house, of the kind of terror and violence Wahlid and Hasina have experienced. Their pride and pleasure in assembling the kabuli pulao, scattering the seasoned rice with carrots, almonds, and heat-plumped raisins, is palpable; Wahlid himself, noting that immigration gave him the wrong birthdate because of language issues when he arrived in the United States, declares that the error was fitting, that this is the beginning of a new life.

But it’s clear that the traumas of the past will not simply fade away — literally, as Wahlid’s former landlord in Kabul has told him that men from the Taliban have come by his old apartment looking for him. (The family requested that their faces not be photographed for this article.)

Psychologically, too, the terrible disjunction between past and present is never far from the surface. As he and Hasina gather their guests and kids around the table, dishing out the kabuli pulao, the sharp green chutney (Hasina’s specialty), the chicken kebabs and tender lamb dopiaza, the grilled chicken and fried potatoes, the deeply-flavored mantu draped in tomato sauce and mint yogurt, Wahlid toggles between the solicitous warmth of a host and the anguish that wells up as he continues with his story: How they waited outside the Kabul airport for two days, hungry and cold, because the crowds were so large they could not get inside; how they lost their eldest, Sofia, in the chaos at the airport gate, crying in despair before miraculously finding her again; how they had lost all their belongings by the time they were finally able to board a plane; how they didn’t know where they would be sent. At one point, not knowing the English term, Wahlid pulls up a video on his phone of a car bombing in Kabul.

“I was there,” he says, pointing. Two of his co-workers were killed in that blast; he and others gathered up the dismembered bodies in a cloth and brought them to their families.

Hasina dishes out the ferni — a creamy rosewater pudding lightly sweetened and scattered with crushed pistachios — and hands the plates around. She is shy about her English (though judging from the side eye and teasing in Farsi, she is not shy about saying what she means to her husband) but an excellent cook. For those reasons, food has been the avenue through which the Zahids hope to tackle the ever-looming issue of money. Their enthusiasm for cooking led their Circle of Care members to organize occasional popup Afghan takeout events that have proved popular in the community; Hampshire College hired them to help cater a parent-student welcome event last fall.

But they are limited in the number of meals they can prepare because of space and equipment. They are working on their ServSafe certification in hopes of expanding the popup into something larger — a food truck, catering, bottling Hasina’s chutney to sell in bulk — but the going is slow: the woman helping them with their certification went on maternity leave recently, and though their English is coming along, language remains a barrier for now. (We spoke both directly and via a translator.) Until recently, Wahlid worked at Smith College’s dining services, but after winter break, that work disappeared.

Meanwhile, the first-year housing benefits offered by Catholic Charities will run out this month, and rent is not cheap; their Circle of Care has started a rental assistance fund so that the Zahids can give their kids the stability of a familiar school after months spent in refugee camps from Germany to Indiana.

The loss of family connections has been existentially wrenching, but Whalid is clear-eyed about the realities of their situation. He is thrilled that their kids are happy and safe, and his gratitude despite daunting difficulties is evident. When he speaks of their ultimate dream of opening an Afghan restaurant, he insists that, once achieved, the first thing he wants to do is invite everyone who has helped them to celebrate.

“I spent all my life in war,” he says. “Now I’m trying my best for my children. They are so happy here, they have a bright future in their upcoming life. They can make me proud, they can make their country proud, and most importantly, make the US proud. Because this is the place that gives them a chance.”

