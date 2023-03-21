Unwrapping empowerment with Hershey’s SHE bars

Daring, strong, resilient, smart, fearless, and bold are just a few of the words you’ll find on the wrappers of Hershey’s chocolate SHE bars. The limited edition milk chocolate bars with the “She” highlighted in the middle have eight different wrappers with more than 200 empowering adjectives. This is the third year the company has produced the bars in honor of Women’s History Month in March. They’re a thoughtful little gift to honor or thank a girl or woman who has encouraged or inspired you: a teacher or boss, a mom, a sister, a friend, a co-worker, or any woman who has made a difference in your life. As part of the project, Hershey’s partnered with Girls on the Run, a nonprofit, girl empowerment program. The wrapper descriptors were developed in collaboration with the girls and coaches. “This bar, with 200+ thoughtful adjectives created with our partner Girls on the Run, reminds us to take a moment to honor the women and girls who excite us every day,” says Katie DeCapria, Hershey’s brand manager. “We hope to spark meaningful, heartwarming connections through the simple gesture of giving a SHE bar to someone who has played an important role in your life.” The bars (in both 1.55-ounce and 4.4-ounce) are available at retailers nationwide throughout April or while supplies last.