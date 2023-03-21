Car backs into Winchester home, destroying front porch, police say

A car backed into a Winchester home Tuesday morning, collapsing the front porch of the residence, officials said.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Harvard and Florence Streets, according to Winchester Fire Captain Ken Temple. The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Prius, was not injured, Temple said.
There was one person inside the home at the time of the crash, who was also not hurt, officials said.
There was no structural damage to the house, according to Temple.
“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” Temple said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.