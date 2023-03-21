COVID-19 by the numbers in Rhode Island

With President Biden set to end the COVID-19 national state of emergency in May (Governor Dan McKee has said he’ll follow suit locally), we’re going to take a look at some of Rhode Island’s key numbers during the pandemic.

It’s hard to believe, but this time three years ago, students across Rhode Island were starting distance learning and the rest of us were trying understand what “flattening the curve” might entail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Start with the good news. More than 930,000 Rhode Islanders (87.8 percent of all residents) completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, nearly 25 percent of residents got their bivalent booster dose.

Advertisement

Cases

Rhode Island is still reporting hundreds of new cases each week, but those numbers have been falling pretty consistently all year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state had reported 439,000 COVID-19 cases through March 16. (That number is likely low because so many of us now take home tests.) The levels for community spread are also considered low in all five Rhode Island counties.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Hospitalizations

More than 20,000 Rhode Islanders have had COVID-19 while they’ve been in the hospital, although it’s important to note that nowadays, the virus is usually not the primary cause for hospitalization. The state says that 79 percent of the people entering the hospital with COVID-19 have been age 50 and older.

Deaths

Sadly, Rhode Island is closing in on another grim milestone: 4,000 deaths. As of last week, the state reported 3,879 deaths of residents with COVID-19. As you might expect, 54 percent of those deaths have come from people age 80 and older.

Even when the state of emergency orders end, it’s clear that COVID-19 is here to stay. Thankfully, the virus has become more manageable, distance learning is largely a thing of the past (except on days when we get a dusting of snow), and most of us are vaccinated.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.