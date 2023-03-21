Doctor accused of possessing child pornography, secretly recording pediatric patients due in court

Ferrick, a graduate of State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse who started a residency in July with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, has been held in custody since his initial court appearance last week on a sole count of possession of child pornography. He has not entered a plea.

Ferrick, 32, of Winchester and Amherst, will appear before Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal for a remote hearing in US District Court in Boston at 2 p.m., legal filings show.

Dr. Bradford Ferrick, a Western Massachusetts resident physician charged with possessing large amounts of child pornography in a case alleging he also secretly recorded pediatric patients, is due in federal court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

In searches of Ferrick’s Amherst apartment and a Winchester home where he lives with his parents, investigators found thousands of illicit images on dozens of electronic devices, some depicting victims as young as 6 years old, authorities allege.

Investigators also found video footage of Ferrick conducting medical exams, according to an FBI affidavit.

“In one video a boy says that he is ‘14 years old’ and in another video a boy states that he is ‘going into 9th grade,’” the filing said. “It does not appear the individuals in the room are aware they are being recorded during either exam.”

In the first video, the boy’s mother is present and she and her son are discussing the boy’s genitals, which “cannot be seen in the video; however, Ferrick can be heard discussing” them, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly recorded the exams with a hidden camera designed to be worn as a bracelet, the affidavit said.

Federal authorities have set up a web page for people who believe they or their children may have been victimized by Ferrick in his work capacity.

“We cannot comment on pending criminal charges,” said Chalonda James, a spokesperson for Baystate Health in a statement last week.

“Bradford Ferrick has been on unpaid administrative leave from Baystate Franklin Medical Center since mid-February,” James said. “We are cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they proceed with their investigation.”

Ferrick signed a voluntary agreement on Feb. 27 not to practice medicine, according to the state’s Board of Registration in Medicine.

Ferrick was initially charged last month in Woburn District Court with four state counts of child pornography possession. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 cash bail with orders to remain on home confinement, legal filings show. The state case remains pending.

