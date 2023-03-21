Firefighters battle three-alarm house fire at Senator Warren’s son’s house in Medford

At 6:30 a.m., police warned motorists that there would be delays in the area because of the fire.

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house,” Warren said in a statement. “I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”

Firefighters battled a large fire Tuesday at a Medford home owned by the son of US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“Due to an on-going large house fire on Terrace Rd, please expect delays in the Lawrence Rd/Governors Ave area for early morning commute,” police posted on Twitter. “Seek alternate routes if possible.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Medford Fire Department and State Police assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.





