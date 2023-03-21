Former WBZ-TV news anchor from the 1960s has film clip in new ‘Boston Strangler’ movie

Desmond recently paid a visit to the WBZ studios. She also attended the first screening of the “Boston Strangler” movie in Boston on March 13 and the premiere in New York City on March 14.

Desmond, 86, who was WBZ’s first female evening news anchor, appears in actual news footage that was taken in 1963 while she was reporting on the Boston Strangler case for WBZ.

Former WBZ news anchor Joanne Desmond is featured briefly in the new “Boston Strangler” movie on Hulu.

Desmond described the new movie starring Keira Knightley as a “must-see.”

“I liked it very much,” she said in a phone interview. “I’m looking forward to seeing it several more times.”

Desmond, who lives in California, worked as both a news anchor and a field reporter for WBZ-TV in the 1960s. During her time at the station she had the opportunity to interview many high-profile people, including Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Kennedys.

She not only covered the Boston Strangler case, she also says she caught the attention of Albert DeSalvo.

DeSalvo ultimately confessed to being the Boston Strangler and to murdering 13 women between 1962 and 1964, officials have said.

But DeSalvo was never charged with the killings. In January 1967 he was sentenced to life in prison for a series of assaults on women that happened in the summer and fall of 1964. In February 1967 he made a brief escape from Bridgewater State Hospital and was later captured in Lynn. He then spent the rest of his life behind bars, until he was stabbed to death at Walpole State Prison in 1973.

When Desmond was doing the evening news for WBZ in the early 1960s, she said a man fitting DeSalvo’s description came to the studio looking for her.

She said the station’s weatherman had gotten a call from a man who said he wanted to learn more about the weather. The man arrived at WBZ at 5:30 p.m. and went up to the weather office for a little tour, and while he was there he asked, not once but twice, “is Joanne downstairs now?” she said.

Then suddenly he disappeared.

“The guy was gone,” Desmond said. “He totally disappeared.”

The weatherman called the newsroom, about 10 minutes before the broadcast was supposed to start, and told Desmond to get out of there. Police arrived and searched WBZ, but to no avail, she said. The suspicious man was nowhere to be found.

The weatherman described the suspicious man was short and wiry with dark hair and a prominent nose — reminiscent of DeSalvo.

Police stayed at the studio and stood off-camera during her broadcast, she said.

“They came immediately and went through all of WBZ looking for this guy, but he had gotten away,” she said.

Desmond is currently writing a book about her experiences as a TV news anchor and reporter for WBZ-TV.

















