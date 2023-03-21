Man suffers life threatening injuries in Downtown Crossing assault, police say

Boston police are investigating after a man suffered life threatening injuries and was found lying unconscious with a possible small abrasion on the back of his head Friday night in the city’s Downtown Crossing section, according to police and an incident report.

The report said officers were called around 9 p.m. Friday for a man down in the area of 17 Winter St., by an “ATM separate from [a] bank.”

He was laying “face up and unconscious” when police arrived, the report said, and paramedics “stated that they believed they noticed a small abrasion to the back of the victim’s head.”