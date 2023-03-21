Man suffers life threatening injuries in Downtown Crossing assault, police say

Boston police are investigating after a man suffered life threatening injuries and was found lying unconscious with a possible small abrasion on the back of his head Friday night in the city’s Downtown Crossing section, according to police and an incident report.
The report said officers were called around 9 p.m. Friday for a man down in the area of 17 Winter St., by an “ATM separate from [a] bank.”
He was laying “face up and unconscious” when police arrived, the report said, and paramedics “stated that they believed they noticed a small abrasion to the back of the victim’s head.”
The man was taken to Tufts Medical Center “to be further evaluated,” the report said.
Due to the fact that the man’s injuries are life threatening, the homicide unit is also investigating the incident, Sgt. Detective John Boyle.
No arrests have been made.
Last April, Boston police announced that they were stepping up Downtown Crossing patrols after a series of incidents involving juveniles who allegedly engaged in vandalism, theft, and assault in the busy commercial district.
In November, an 18-year-old man was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing T stop and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
