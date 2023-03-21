Plans to build world’s tallest flagpole in Downeast Maine are on hold, for now

Eighty ballots were cast on Tuesday, with 63 in favor of the moratorium and 17 against, The Maine Monitor reported. The temporary ban buys town officials time to weigh their options.

A local family’s billion-dollar proposal to build the flagpole as part of a 2,500 acre, patriotic theme park in Columbia Falls has been the center of controversy. Supporters say it would boost local businesses and provide thousands of jobs, while opponents say the tourist attraction would ruin the town’s scenic wilderness.

Plans to build the world’s tallest flagpole in a Downeast Maine community were put on hold Tuesday night as residents voted to temporarily ban all large-scale development.

The family behind the proposal, the Worcesters, has previously suggested they would build the park with or without the town’s backing, according to a story published Sunday by the Globe and The Maine Monitor. But momentum behind the plans has slowed in recent months — their fundraising page is no longer functional and the family did not appear to be present at the meeting on Tuesday.

“Although it may end up delaying our progress with Flagpole of Freedom, we support the town in protecting itself from unrestricted growth,” co-founder Mike Worcester said last week. “This goes for our project or any other projects entering the area.”

The town has under 500 residents and little in the way of regulations or infrastructure. In a recent survey, 80 percent of people in the region favored a pause on large-scale commercial development, and many specifically pointed to the flagpole proposal.

The land north of town where the park be is mostly unorganized territory, and falls under the purview of the state Land Use Planning Commission. The Worcesters want Columbia Falls to annex it, which would speed up permitting and ensure taxes from the park go to the town.

