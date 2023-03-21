Police search for mother after newborn found abandoned outside Springfield home

“The newborn boy was wrapped in blankets in a car seat,” police wrote. The baby was transported to Baystate Medical Center. “His recovery thus far has been positive.”

The baby boy, bundled in blankets, was left outside a home on Entrybrook Drive sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Springfield police wrote in a post on Facebook.

A newborn boy was abandoned on the steps of a home in Springfield Friday night and authorities are searching for the birth mother, whom they fear has not gotten the medical care she might need, police said.

Police said they are looking to “identify and speak with the mother, who herself may be in need of medical attention,” police wrote.

Advertisement

Massachusetts has a Baby Safe Haven statute that allows a parent to surrender their infant within seven days of their birth to first responders or a hospital without facing criminal prosecution, police noted.

Police asked residents of the Entrybrook Drive neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras for any activity late Friday night into early Saturday morning. If residents see something on their cameras, they are encouraged to call Springfield Police Detectives at 413-787-6355.

Anyone with information about the mother is also asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, leave a private message on Facebook, or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and the tip.

For support or questions about the Safe Haven Act, can call 877-796-HOPE or 888-510-BABY 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.