Romance scammer sentenced to 4 and 1/2 years in federal prison in scheme that targeted elderly victims

Osei previously pleaded guilty in the same courthouse to seven counts of making a false statement to a bank, six counts of wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering, Rollins’s office said.

Kofi Osei, a Ghanaian national living in Randolph at the time of his 2021 arrest, learned his fate during a sentencing hearing in federal court in Boston, according to Rollins’s office and legal filings.

A 30-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 4 and 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in a sprawling romance scam that conned mostly elderly victims out of more than $8 million, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

According to prosecutors, Osei opened no fewer than 77 bank accounts between 2016 and 2020 using phony passports with other names. He used those accounts to receive and “quickly” withdraw funds from victims, often elderly, who were targeted in the scam, Rollins’s office said.

Authorities said Osei’s co-conspirators created bogus online dating profiles to lure lonely hearts into their deceitful web, gaining their trust and directing them to transfer cash to purported online companions.

Osei coordinated with co-conspirators to collect the fraud proceeds in the bank accounts he opened. Officials said he withdrew the purloined funds with cash or with a cashier’s check, sending a portion back to his co-conspirators, who weren’t named in the release.

In total, Rollins’s office said, the scheme netted more than $8 million, $4 million of which went “directly” into Osei’s various accounts.

In addition to the time in the prison, Osei was also ordered Tuesday to fork over $4.1 million in restitution and forfeiture, according to prosecutors.

Osei’s federal public defender, Forest O’Neill-Greenberg, asked in a recent court filing that his client be sentenced to time served, describing him as a devoted father with no prior criminal record who grew up in abject poverty in his native country. O’Neill-Greenberg wrote that others were “more involved and sophisticated” actors in the criminal plot.

“His involvement in these crimes came out of relationships and connections he had in his home country of Ghana and in neighboring Nigeria,” O’Neill-Greenberg wrote.

“Mr. Osei’s role in these offenses was that of a money mule,” he wrote. “He provided bank accounts for others who were committing much more sophisticated and ‘personal’ crimes. He had no involvement in creating fake dating profiles and engaging in fraudulent relationships with individuals on dating sites, and he never engaged with any of the victims in this case or requested money from them.”

Federal prosecutors saw things differently, writing in a March 14 sentencing memo that Osei should serve nine years in prison, calling him the “most prolific” of the US-based money launderers involved in the ruse.

“The scheme deprived victims, who were often elderly, of substantial amounts of money, and in some instances, their life savings,” prosecutors said in the filing.

“While Osei may not have wooed the victims personally, he was still the key to the scheme: he opened up the fraudulent bank accounts, received funds he knew were derived from illegal activity, and funneled a portion of those funds back to his co-conspirators outside of the United States,” the filing said.

