Several students from Dorchester school hospitalized after ingesting edibles

The students were taken to a local hospital “for further medical care” as a precaution, Sibley wrote. Three students were hospitalized, according to WCVB-TV . It was unclear whether they remained in the hospital Tuesday evening.

In a letter to the upper school community Tuesday, Head of School Stephanie Sibley said staff immediately notified police, the school system’s safety services, the school nurse, and the students’ families.

Several students at the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester were hospitalized Tuesday after ingesting what appeared to be cannabis-infused edibles, officials said.

Sibley said in the letter that drugs and paraphernalia are prohibited on school grounds to all students, employees, and family members. “School staff will conduct searches as outlined in the district’s student search policy if necessary,” she wrote. “In addition, students who bring or distribute any illegal substances will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.”

In a statement, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said the district is “deeply concerned” about the incident.

“We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role by talking to their students to ensure they are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues, and remind their students not to take food or snacks from friends inside or outside of school that could potentially contain unknown substances,” the statement said.

