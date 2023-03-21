Tom Hanks to deliver Harvard commencement address

Actor Tom Hanks has been tapped to be the commencement speaker at Harvard University’s 372nd graduation ceremony next month, according to the Ivy League school.

Hanks was described by the university as an “actor, writer, filmmaker, and humanitarian” when the university announced his selection as the “principal speaker” on May 25.

“A true master of his craft, Tom Hanks has given life to some of the most compelling, beloved, and iconic characters on the screen,” Harvard President Larry Bacow said in a statement Tuesday. “In addition to his brilliance as an actor, Tom has demonstrated both an innate empathy and a deep understanding of the human condition. He has contributed to our national culture and expanded our ability to appreciate stories and histories that have been previously unexamined.”