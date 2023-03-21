Tom Hanks to deliver Harvard commencement address

Actor Tom Hanks has been tapped to be the commencement speaker at Harvard University’s 372nd graduation ceremony next month, according to the Ivy League school.
Hanks was described by the university as an “actor, writer, filmmaker, and humanitarian” when the university announced his selection as the “principal speaker” on May 25.
“A true master of his craft, Tom Hanks has given life to some of the most compelling, beloved, and iconic characters on the screen,” Harvard President Larry Bacow said in a statement Tuesday. “In addition to his brilliance as an actor, Tom has demonstrated both an innate empathy and a deep understanding of the human condition. He has contributed to our national culture and expanded our ability to appreciate stories and histories that have been previously unexamined.”
Hanks first gained national recognition in the 1988 film “Big,” and has been nominated for Academy Awards six times during his long career. He won the Oscar for best actor for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” in 1993 and 1994.
Among his many credits are several movies and television shows exploring US history and war, including starring in the World War II film “Saving Private Ryan” and being an executive producer for the series “Band of Brothers,” which aired on HBO.
Hanks has also received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2014, and President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
“We constantly get to define ourselves as Americans,” Hanks said in a 2016 speech at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, according to Harvard’s announcement. “We may move at a slow pace, but we do have the greatest country in the world, because we are always moving toward a more perfect union.”
