Tractor trailer rolls over at Bourne rotary, snarling traffic

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 21, 2023, 56 minutes ago
Aftermath of a tractor trailer overturning in Bourne on Tuesday morning.Mass. State Police

A tractor trailer rolled over at the Bourne rotary Tuesday morning, snarling traffic and leaving the driver and another man with possible minor injuries, authorities said.

The trailer, driven by a 58-year-old Hyannisport man, was hauling gravel when it rolled over at the Bourne Rotary around 10:10 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

The agency said shortly before noon that the overturned truck, a 2007 Peterbilt model, was “partially blocking the right travel lane of Route 28 north going into the rotary.”

The Hyannisport man “sustained suspected minor injuries,” and he wasn’t the only one, per State Police.

“A second vehicle involved was a 2017 Ford Transit van operated by a 39-year-old Providence man, who also sustained possible minor injuries,” the statement said.

State Police said one lane into the rotary remained open shortly before noontime.

“Cleanup is expected to last a few hours,” the statement said. “The crash remains under investigation. We will update.”

Rear view of overturned tractor trailer that snarled traffic Tuesday morning at the Bourne Rotary.Mass. State Police

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

