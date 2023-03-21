Tractor trailer rolls over at Bourne rotary, snarling traffic

A tractor trailer rolled over at the Bourne rotary Tuesday morning, snarling traffic and leaving the driver and another man with possible minor injuries, authorities said.

The trailer, driven by a 58-year-old Hyannisport man, was hauling gravel when it rolled over at the Bourne Rotary around 10:10 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

The agency said shortly before noon that the overturned truck, a 2007 Peterbilt model, was “partially blocking the right travel lane of Route 28 north going into the rotary.”