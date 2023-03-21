Train derailment reported in Wales, Maine

“We have just been informed that the Leeds Junction Road in Wales and Greene will be closed to ALL traffic today from approximately 8:30 am to 4:00 pm while crews work on the derailed train cars,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Please plan accordingly and avoid the area.”

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Wales derailment in a Facebook posting at 7:33 a.m., warning drivers to steer clear of the affected area.

A train derailment was reported Tuesday in Wales, Maine, according to authorities.

Maine Public Radio reported that four train cars carrying limestone slurry came off the tracks. David Madore of the state Department of Environmental Protection told the station that a hazmat team responded to the scene to assess possible environmental issues stemming from the incident.

Madore didn’t immediately return voice and e-mail messages from the Globe seeking further comment.

Rail safety has emerged as a flashpoint following a disastrous derailment in Ohio in early February and other derailments this year.

About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3 as a train was carrying a variety of products, some hazardous, from Madison, Ill., to Conway, Penn., rail operator Norfolk Southern has said.

Fish and other aquatic life floated to the surface of nearby rivers, dead by the thousands, and local residents have complained of headaches, rashes, and respiratory problems in the aftermath of the disaster.

Norfolk Southern boss Alan Shaw told Congress earlier this month that he’s “deeply sorry” for the derailment, and that the company will clean the site safely and thoroughly.

Material from the Associated Press and the New York Times was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information comes out.





