‘We were very fortunate’: Crane collapses in Chelsea; no injuries reported, police say

There was no collateral damage and no one was hurt, he said.

The crane, which belongs to a private contractor, JWC Steel, was working on the construction of a commercial apartment building at 25 Sixth St. when it fell around 7:20 a.m., said Chelsea Police Captain David Betz.

A crane toppled over Tuesday in Chelsea, narrowly missing a nearby building, police said.

The operator was able to get out of the crane after it fell, Betz said.

Betz said the crane fell in a congested area beside Bellingham Square station on the Silver Line.

“It’s also a heavily traveled pedestrian thruway, so given the timing I would say we were very fortunate with the minimal property damage,” Betz said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, officials said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, Betz said. JWC Steel declined to comment.

