Conflating diversity with civility

“Arguable with Jeff Jacoby: Stanford Law School disgraces itself” (Opinion, March 15) conflates diversity with civility. Drowned out speech may be attributable to impoliteness, but it can’t be blamed on diversity, equity, or inclusion. In reality, an inverse correlation between diversity and expression doesn’t exist. Many diverse institutions embrace diversity of thought. Flowing from similar constitutional principles — banning censorship (First Amendment) and banning discrimination (14th Amendment) — diversity and open dialogue complement each other. Well-designed DEI policies enrich and uplift all voices. We see this every day as countless students eagerly learn with, and from, other students of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Let’s foster diversity, unique voices, and good manners.

Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal