How to attend a concert without breaking the bank

Re “ On tour: Top billings, but only for top earners ” by Eric R. Danton (Page A1, March 19), when I look for the ticket prices for Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, it reminds me that I am a cheap date. If I were to ask someone out, I would take them to some inexpensive event like the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall (starting at around $20 each) or to Tanglewood with Yo-Yo Ma ( starting at $60 each ), or perhaps to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City ( tickets start at $25 ) or to see Wagner’s “Parsifal” at the Bayreuth Festival in Germany ($75 to $500).

Mark Lutton

Brookline





How many concerts can I see for the price of one Springsteen ticket?

There was a lot of truth in the article about the price of concert tickets. Scalpers and ticket agency fees are maddening! There is only so much fans can control. One solution, however, is to patronize artists and/or venues that are a bit less high profile. I, too, had hoped to see Bruce Springsteen — just this one time — until I saw the “dynamic pricing.” I did not fret for long, though, because I already have tickets to several concerts this year featuring my favorite band, Guster. The average price of a Guster concert? I would say $50 to $75. I just saw Howie Day at the Boston City Winery for about $35 and Marc Roberge — the lead singer of OAR — who was there in December for about $90. At The Cabot in Beverly, a small regional theater, I will be seeing The Wallflowers for less than $100. I scored Dave Matthews Band tickets for face value by purchasing them through a fan presale, which allowed me to avoid all of that dynamic pricing. There are plenty of worthy artists to enjoy and support. Do I feel bad missing Springsteen? Not when I realized how many times I can see Guster for the price of one Springsteen ticket.

Cynthia M. Sullivan

Boxford