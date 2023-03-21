Just say ‘no’ to cocktails to-go

Your recent editorial (“Raise a glass to another year of to-go drinks,” Opinion, March 19) puts the business interests of restaurants and bars ahead of the health and safety of youth. As I reported in a study covered by the Globe last December, alcohol causes 1 in 20 deaths in the Commonwealth. Massachusetts youth and adults drink and binge drink well above national averages; in the last decade, alcohol’s role in death and disability in our state has grown faster than that of lung cancer, diabetes, dietary risks, or tobacco use.

Cocktails to-go puts compliance with alcohol sales laws largely in the hands of food delivery companies. I trust my Uber drivers to get me from point A to point B, but they are not licensed alcohol retailers. Two weeks ago, the Globe reported on “Blarney Blowout” celebrations in Amherst that sent 28 young people to area hospitals for alcohol intoxication “following a day of binge drinking at off-campus parties.” We clearly don’t need to make it even easier for youth to obtain alcohol.