Putin now a pariah on the world stage

It officially makes Putin an outlaw on the international stage — and it might just act as a deterrent if not to Putin himself then to those who act as his enablers in this criminal enterprise.

The world may never get to see the Russian leader perp walked into the International Criminal Court in The Hague, but the arrest warrant issued last week by the ICC charging him and another high-ranking Russian official with war crimes — specifically the abduction of children from Ukraine — still has value.

The arrest warrants were issued for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights and a social media darling who touted Russian efforts to find homes in Russia for Ukrainian children.

In a statement, the ICC said Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation” and that there “are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility” for the crimes.

The statement also noted that while the arrest warrants themselves remain secret in order to protect victims and witnesses, their existence was made public because “the conduct addressed in the present situation is allegedly ongoing, and that the public awareness of the warrants may contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes.”

The existence of Russia’s ongoing plot to steal Ukraine’s children has been among the most well-documented of its crimes in the yearlong war precipitated by Russia’s invasion.

According to a report issued last month by Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab, Russia has “systematically relocated” at least 6,000 children from Ukraine to “a network of re-education and adoption facilities in Russia-occupied Crimea and mainland Russia.” The children range in age from 4 months to 17 years and the Yale project identified 43 facilities, most of which “appear engaged in systemic re-education efforts.”

The State Department’s annual report on global human rights released March 20 also found that Russia’s government “engaged in the forced deportation of civilians from Ukraine to Russia,” including children.

Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, said data from their National Information Bureau put the number of children involved at 16,226, adding Ukraine has managed to repatriate 308 children.

As ICC prosecutor Karim Kahn put it during a recent visit to Ukraine after visiting a child care center presumed emptied by Russians, “Children cannot be treated as the spoils of war.”

And those who engage in that kind of inhumane conduct need to be called out for the international thugs that they are. That’s what the ICC did last week — thus far without the investigatory help of the United States, which also has a body of evidence it can and should share with the ICC. Reportedly only the reluctance of the Pentagon to share the information has delayed its delivery to the ICC.

Meanwhile, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said his country is now prepared to arrest Putin should he set foot on German soil — an international movement that should grow in the days ahead.

“I expect the ICC to quickly contact Interpol as well as participating states and ask them to comply with the demand,” he added in an interview with the German press.

Clearly the arrest warrants had no effect on Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who on Monday made his first visit to Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As the world continues to choose sides in this epic battle, Xi has put himself out there as a possible peacemaker — an effort not viewed seriously in Ukraine, which has insisted it will not be part of a peace effort unless and until Russian forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory. But neither leader mentioned Ukraine in remarks that ended the first day of a three-day summit.

Xi will likely leave with something for his troubles other than Monday’s four-hour meeting and six-course dinner. China remains one of Russia’s largest trading partners. But US officials say China has not provided any direct military aid to Russia’s war effort and the United States would like to keep it that way.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken did take the opportunity Monday to call out Xi for the visit that came days after the ICC action, saying the Chinese leader provided “diplomatic cover for Russia to continue to commit” war crimes.

Putin is now an international outlaw. There is no getting around that fact of life — not for Xi and Putin’s narrowing circle of allies. Any head of state who orders the kidnapping of children and makes them pawns of war has relinquished his place among civilized leaders and should be treated like the pariah he has become.

