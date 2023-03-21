A veteran’s veteran

Re “Iraq War shaped a generation of leaders,” (Page A1, March 19), I am proud to call Seth Moulton my congressman. His patriotic, thoughtful defense of this country entails questions and challenges, not just blind allegiance. His experience informs every decision he makes and position he holds. I admire his newest veteran-related bill to restore the G.I. Bill benefits denied to redlined Black WWII veterans. This created a generational wealth gap for the most patriotic among us. Not only does Moulton have my vote, he has my deepest respect and my thanks.

Shannon Goodwin