Boston College rewards men’s basketball coach Earl Grant with a two-year contract extension

That included three wins over ranked teams, including a dramatic Feb. 22 victory at home over No. 6 Virginia.

Grant is 29-37 in two seasons at BC, but that’s after a 2022-23 season that saw the Eagles finish 16-17 overall and 9-11 in Atlantic Coast Conference action — the most conference wins for Boston College since 2010-11, and the programs highest overall win total in five years.

Boston College announced Tuesday that men’s basketball coach Earl Grant agreed to a two-year contract extension that will take him through the 2028-29 season.

“Earl has done an outstanding job leading our men’s basketball program over the last two seasons and we are looking forward to him doing so for many years to come,” said BC athletic director Blake James. “I am excited to watch our program continue to grow under his leadership.”

“Thank you to the Board of Trustees, Father [William P.] Leahy [BC’s president], and Blake James for this opportunity to continue to lead the Boston College Men’s Basketball program. My family and I have enjoyed being a part of this amazing community,” Grant said.

“Boston is a great city and we are glad to call it our home. I am thankful for the efforts of my staff to help move the program forward. We look forward to what lies ahead and are excited to climb to new Heights!”

Prior to coming to Boston College, Grant spent seven seasons as head coach at the College of Charleston, leading the Cougars to a 127-89 record and two trips to the postseason.

