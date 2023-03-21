For the Celtics, struggles in the clutch have often come down to ball security

The offense has been breaking down at the most inopportune moments and Mazzulla said it has to change.

The Celtics have been far below average in fourth-quarter execution since the All-Star break, entering Tuesday’s game against the Kings ranked 25th in the NBA in points scored, 24th in field goal percentage, and 15th in 3-point percentage in the final period since Mazzulla coached Team Giannis in Salt Lake City.

SACRAMENTO — Joe Mazzulla said he knows how the Celtics can become a better fourth-quarter team: stop turning the ball over.

“Don’t turn it over,” Mazzulla said. “We just went through that. We [are good] in points per shot, when we actually shoot it, we get a good shot. We can’t turn the ball over. We’re 27th in turnovers in the fourth quarter. We have to go a better job of maintaining our spacing, and when we get good shots, we have to make them.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Mazzulla said of the four turnovers the Celtics average in the fourth, two are typically coming on offensive fouls.

Advertisement

“It’s making sure we’re deliberate in our screening,” he said. “And then some of them, I just finished watching them, some early-offense drives, just not having great spacing in the first six seconds of the shot clock, which is something that we talk about. Those are the two biggest things.”

The Celtics lost Saturday night at Utah when Grant Williams tried challenging 7-footer Walker Kessler at the rim with five seconds left. The original play call was for Williams to dribble and handoff to Jayson Tatum. No other player touched the ball on the final possession, but Mazzulla also said the Celtics were thrown off by the Jazz not defending Malcolm Brogdon on the inbounds pass and going 5-on-4 in their coverage.

“In late games, because defenses have gotten so creative, in some situations it’s more [about] a read than [running] the actual play,” he said. “When you get out there and there’s times you know what they’re going to do from a tendency standpoint, but at times teams make adjustments. When the inbounder was off of Malcolm, it makes the reads different.”

Advertisement

Mazzulla said the team went through late-game situations at shootaround Tuesday, trying to devise ways to make scoring easier in those crucial stretches. Mazzulla also added that he would try to open up the playbook on final sets to include Jaylen Brown, who did not have a chance for the many late-game opportunities in losses to Houston and Utah, despite being the Celtics’ leading scorer in both games. Tatum missed the potential tying layup against the Rockets and then missed two key shots in the final minutes against Utah.

Robert Williams returns

The Celtics were whole in the middle again with the return of Robert Williams, who missed the past eight games with a strained left hamstring. Williams came off the bench Tuesday but Mazzulla said he could play as long as 30 minutes. Williams, who had to be careful with his rehab because of how tricky the hamstring can be, said he’s been eager to return and help his slumping club.

Williams said veteran Al Horford, who also returned after missing Saturday’s game, implored his team to be more focused and communicate more on defense.

“We’ve got to get ready to ramp up,” Williams said. “So we can’t have little mistakes. [Horford] just wants us to put a little more emphasis on stuff, to be able to talk to each other, accept criticism and not let problems linger. If we say something to each other on the court, we say it and then it’s done, keep going. We’ve got something bigger to work for.”

Advertisement

Injury report

Brogdon declared himself healthy after missing Friday’s game with the Trail Blazers with ankle soreness. … The Kings were without swingman an sharpshooter for the third consecutive game with knee issues. Huerter hit eight 3-pointers in the March 13 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.