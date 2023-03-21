Destiny Harden makes sure Miami women get by top-seeded Indiana and into the Sweet 16

After losing to eventual national champion South Carolina on the road last March, after helping her team complete a historic comeback two days earlier and after seeing top-seeded Indiana tie the score on a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left, Harden wanted to close it out.

Following a timeout, she got the ball into the middle of the lane and made the tie-breaking shot with 3.5 seconds left, giving ninth-seeded Miami a 70-68 road victory Monday night and its first Sweet 16 trip since 1992.

“It was the exact same play as last year so I should have known it was coming to me,” Harden said. “I just thank the coaches for trusting me, the players for trusting me and it feels good to come through and get to the Sweet 16.”

Advertisement

Monday’s stunner capped two monumental moments for Miami (21-12) and a wild second round in the NCAA Tournament with two No. 1 seeds falling in consecutive days. Stanford was upset on its home court Sunday night — marking the first time since 1998 two top seeds were eliminated before the regional semifinals.

It came as a huge shock to the 14,000 fans packed into Assembly Hall. But instead of celebrating the Hoosiers taking another big step forward, the fans watched in disbelief as Miami ran around and rolled around on the Hoosiers home court as All-American center Mackenzie Holmes broke down in tears before the handshake line formed.

The Hurricanes meant no disrespect.

“I tell my players to act like you’ve been here before, but we haven’t been so we were being foolish,” longtime Miami coach Katie Meier said. “I looked around for any player who wanted to hug me.”

Lola Pendande led Miami with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Harden had 18 points including the biggest basket on a night she scored career point No. 1,000. She also played a key role in Saturday’s rally from a 17-point halftime deficit.

Holmes had 22 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (28-4) after sitting out Saturday with a sore knee.