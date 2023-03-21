Do yourself a favor: Find a way to see Shohei Ohtani play in person

Go with one of your baseball friends. Make it a family trip. Call your college roommates.

MIAMI — The Los Angeles Angels play four games against the Red Sox at Fenway Park from April 14-17.

Just go.

Don’t run the risk of saying you lived the age of Shohei Ohtani and never saw him play in person. He’s that incredible.

When Ohtani emerged from the dugout to take batting practice before the championship game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night, the fans ringing the field raised their phones to record his presence.

Up above on the main concourse, a line of several hundred people waited patiently to purchase an Ohtani jersey or T-shirt at a store behind home plate, brushing past the racks of Mookie Betts and Mike Trout gear.

Nationality didn’t matter. While standing behind the Team Japan dugout, a Team USA fan dressed like George Washington had his friend take his photo with Ohtani in the background.

Ohtani went behind the batting cage to pose for a photo with Trout, his Angels teammate. When it was his turn to hit, Ohtani jogged to the plate and hit three consecutive pitches into the upper deck in right field, sending fans scrambling for the balls as players from both teams watched.

The crowd applauded when Ohtani finished his round. First pitch wasn’t for another two hours and he already had created a spectacle.

My grandfather used to tell a story about seeing Ted Williams walking through Kenmore Square and a trail of people following behind the greatest hitter who ever lived. They wanted to share his space, if even for just a few moments.

That’s what attending the WBC has felt like. Watching Ohtani play in person is different than watching him on television. There’s more of a visceral aspect to seeing him line a double to the gap and knowing he also can dot the outside corner of the plate with a 98-mile-per-hour fastball.

“Shohei’s doing something we’ve never seen in the entire sport,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said.

On Monday night, with Japan down by a run against Mexico in the ninth inning, Ohtani led off with a double. He turned to his dugout and raised his arms and shouted, exhorting his teammates to follow his lead.

“He gave us all the power and emotion,” said Hideki Kuriyama, Japan’s courtly manager.

Nine pitches later, Japan won the game. Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida drew a walk and Munetaka Murakami slammed a two-run double off the wall in center.

Kuriyama played center field for the Yakult Swallows before embarking on a career as a journalist and then managing Ohtani with the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan.

“I have watched him for quite a long time,” he said earlier in the tournament when Ohtani helped deliver a victory in the quarterfinals against Italy. “In those kind of moments, that was when I feel this is Shohei. This is Shohei when he plays a must-win game.”

That’s why he’s a must-watch at Fenway. Where Ohtani will rank in baseball history is to be further determined. But it could be on the same level as Williams and the other icons of decades past.

“It almost seems like I’m shortchanging him saying once in a generation. It’s lifetime,” said Lars Nootbaar, the Cardinals outfielder who has fit in so well with Team Japan.

“The first day I met him he was great, a super nice guy. That was the first thing that popped out to me was he was so welcoming.

“But then he threw a bullpen, probably hit 100 [m.p.h.]. Then we went in the cage. He was hitting balls 118 [m.p.h.]. First game, hits two home runs, and then I watch him squat 400, 500 pounds.

“You can’t make this up. He gets off the squat rack, and then he’s joking around. It’s inhumane stuff. I’ve never obviously seen anything like it.”

Team Japan’s social media accounts posted a video clip of Ohtani addressing his teammates before the game on Tuesday.

“Let’s stop admiring them,” he said. “If you admire them, you can’t surpass them. We came here to surpass them, to reach the top. For one day, let’s throw away our admiration for them and just think about winning.”

That’s somebody you want to go see and tell your grandkids about it someday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.