‘Light the Beam!’ How the Celtics’ next opponent became the most fun team in the NBA and the league’s best story.

Behind 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists from All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento wrapped up win No. 43, a total the franchise hadn’t reached since their last winning season 17 years ago, and once again lit the bright purple beam above Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center — 3,000 miles away from Washington, DC, where chanting for the beam even comes on the road.

Late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win over the Wizards, the Kings heard that familiar chant:

That’s par for the course for the Celtics’ next opponent. The decades-long bottom-dwellers have become the funnest team in the NBA this season on their way to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, winners of 11 of their last 13 with seven straight wins away from home entering Monday’s game against the Jazz.

Advertisement

The Celtics and Kings tip off at 10 p.m. Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Sacramento has been a perennial laughingstock since the days of Chris Webber and Mike Bibby pushing the vaunted Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant Lakers to the brink in a controversial Western Conference finals in 2002.

The franchise’s last winning season came in 2005-06, and the Kings have won fewer than 30 games more often than not in the 15 campaigns since, with few bright spots to note. You’d have an easier time piecing together a top-10 list of draft disasters (taking Marvin Bagley over Luka Doncic, or Thomas Robinson over Damian Lillard come to mind) than great moments over the last decade.

But they look as bright as that purple beam now.

Sacramento was harangued last February for dealing budding star Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana for Sabonis, but it’s been one of the NBA’s rare win-wins. Both were All-Stars this season, and Sabonis has become one of the league’s most efficient double-double machines down low at the heart of the Kings’ offense.

Advertisement

De’Aaron Fox has always been an electric backcourt ball handler, but his leap to an All-Star nod of his own — averaging 25.3 points and 6.2 assists this year — has heads turning with his ability to take over games and his seemingly endless catalogue of clutch moments.

Add in wing sniper Kevin Huerter, a little veteran craft from Harrison Barnes, and a perfect plug-and-play rookie in Keegan Murray, and the Kings have a starting five with a beautiful blend of scoring, playmaking, and all sorts of good vibes.

Sabonis, Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray: no group of five has played more minutes together this season (none is within 100 minutes, either), and no group looks like they’re having more fun sharing the court. The Kings boast the NBA’s best offense with a league-leading 118.7 offensive rating, but it’s not about the numbers — when you watch this group play, under the stewardship of Coach of the Year frontrunner Mike Brown, it’s hard not to smile.

And, of course, there’s the beam.

The brainchild of Kings president of business operations John Rinehart, four purple lasers light up the Sacramento skyline after every win. Owner Vivek Ranadivé, oft-criticized over his tenure for meddling too much with his franchise, saw an opportunity for an identity; it required permission from the Federal Aviation Administration, especially after Brown successfully lobbied for the beam to be brightened in December, and it was unveiled in September.

Advertisement

Most brushed it off as a fun but silly idea from a struggling franchise, one that threatened to become a stick to beat them with when the Kings lost their first four games of the season. Then they started winning, and the beam took on a life of its own.

“Light the Beam” has become a rallying cry among Kings fans, “#BeamTeam” is at the core of the franchise’s social media presence, beam-themed IPAs are selling out at California breweries in record time, and as the Sacramento Bee wrote in November, the beam is “quickly becoming a symbol of hope in Sacramento.”

And while the Kings are getting plenty of love, it’s not coming with much respect.

Most sportsbooks have Sacramento around 22-to-1 to win the Western Conference, despite their place in the standings. Oddsmakers have the Suns — 5.5 games behind the Kings in — as 10 times more likely to make the NBA Finals, and the 35-37, 10-seed Lakers as twice as likely to win the West.

It’s hard to think Kings fans care. Few teams in recent NBA memory have been as universally acclaimed as theirs this season, and a team that’s easy to love and easy to connect with can be just as enjoyable as a team that’s winning.

Right now, the Kings are doing both, and that purple beam just keeps staying lit.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.