Tuesday’s spring training report: Red Sox reliever John Schreiber shows improvement

BREAKDOWN: John Schreiber has had a forgettable spring. In his Monday appearance against the Pirates, the Red Sox reliever lasted just two-thirds of an inning, surrendering three hits and two earned runs with a hit batsman. He made some progress against the Orioles in Sarasota Tuesday, working on back-to-back days for the first time this spring. He put together a scoreless sixth, striking out a batter. “That was better,” said manager Alex Cora. “Early on, he wasn’t throwing strikes. The last two he has thrown strikes. He was able to elevate today, another step in the right direction.”

NEXT: The Red Sox play the Twins at JetBlue Park Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Tanner Houck will take the ball for the Sox against the Twins’ Joe Ryan. The game is on NESN.

