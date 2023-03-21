fb-pixel Skip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | UCONN 77, BAYLOR 58

UConn women knock off Baylor, book their 29th straight trip to the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press,Updated March 21, 2023, 1 hour ago
Azzi Fudd was driven in the third quarter, scoring 16 of her 22 points as UConn seized control against Baylor.Jessica Hill/Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd scored 16 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter, leading second-seeded UConn to a 77-58 win Monday night over No. 7 seed Baylor and into a 29th straight Sweet 16.

Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points and Nika Muhl had 10 assists for the Huskies (31-5). Dorka Juhasz chipped in with 11 points and Caroline Ducharme added 10.

Ja’mee Asberry scored 15 points and Jaden Owens had 14 for Baylor (20-13), which made 12 3-pointers after hitting 14 in their first-round win over Alabama.

But the Huskies dominated inside, outscoring the Bears, 36-12, in the paint and outrebounding Baylor, 42-31.

Advertisement

UConn will play Ohio State in the regional semifinals in Seattle. The Buckeyes held on to beat North Carolina by two points earlier Monday.

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards fouls Baylor's Caitlin Bickle in the first half of Monday's game.Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The Huskies led by 5 points at halftime after a shot from just over the halfcourt line by Muhl. The Huskies led 62-50 after three quarters and outscored Baylor 15-8 in the fourth.

UConn hasn’t lost a first or second round NCAA tournament game since 1993, going 44-0 in Gampel Pavilion since then and 16-0 in other arenas. The Huskies last lost in the Sweet 16 in 2005, falling to Stanford.

Boston Globe video