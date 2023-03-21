UConn women knock off Baylor, book their 29th straight trip to the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd scored 16 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter, leading second-seeded UConn to a 77-58 win Monday night over No. 7 seed Baylor and into a 29th straight Sweet 16.
Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points and Nika Muhl had 10 assists for the Huskies (31-5). Dorka Juhasz chipped in with 11 points and Caroline Ducharme added 10.
Ja’mee Asberry scored 15 points and Jaden Owens had 14 for Baylor (20-13), which made 12 3-pointers after hitting 14 in their first-round win over Alabama.
But the Huskies dominated inside, outscoring the Bears, 36-12, in the paint and outrebounding Baylor, 42-31.
UConn will play Ohio State in the regional semifinals in Seattle. The Buckeyes held on to beat North Carolina by two points earlier Monday.
The Huskies led by 5 points at halftime after a shot from just over the halfcourt line by Muhl. The Huskies led 62-50 after three quarters and outscored Baylor 15-8 in the fourth.
UConn hasn’t lost a first or second round NCAA tournament game since 1993, going 44-0 in Gampel Pavilion since then and 16-0 in other arenas. The Huskies last lost in the Sweet 16 in 2005, falling to Stanford.