Its forces under siege, Ukraine hits distant, Russian-held Crimea

Avdiivka, Ukrainian officials say, is rapidly turning into another Bakhmut, the eastern city that Russian forces have sought to capture by sending waves of lightly trained recruits on near-suicidal attacks.

Russian forces have gained ground in recent days around the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka in the eastern Donbas region, but Ukrainians say Moscow is paying a heavy price in blood for every inch of ground it claims in its bid to encircle the long-battered city.

KYIV — As swarms of Russian soldiers stormed Ukrainian lines in furious assaults around two cities in the East on Tuesday, Ukraine set the stage for its own advance by making strikes deep behind Russian lines, including what appeared to be a drone attack on a vital logistical hub in the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Despite suffering heavy losses of its own, the Ukrainian military has so far managed to mount a staunch defense in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, even as it holds troops and material in reserve for a looming counteroffensive. Western military analysts say such an operation may be Ukraine’s best chance to break the current deadlock.

Ukraine is seeking to replicate a pattern that worked for it in the fall, when it reclaimed thousands of square miles by using newly acquired Western weapons and its own growing fleet of long-range drones to strike deep behind the Russian lines at command centers, ammunition depots, and supply lines.

In Russian-occupied areas of eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday, the Ukrainian air force said, fighter jets had launched 12 strikes on enemy personnel and military equipment clusters behind the front lines. Missile and artillery units hit three more clusters of enemy soldiers, the military said.

But Ukrainian officials and military analysts have said that to succeed in retaking the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine, Kyiv will have to disrupt the flow of weapons and supplies in and out of the Crimean Peninsula, which dangles off the southern coast of Ukraine like a pendant connected by the thinnest of chains. Russia annexed it illegally in 2014.

In what appeared to be a drone attack in Crimea on Monday night, Ukrainian officials said an explosion in the city of Dzhankoy took out a train shipment of Russian Kalibr cruise missiles. The Russians disputed that account, saying their air defenses had shot down a drone, fragments of which landed in civilian areas. Dzhankoy is a key hub for Russians using roads and railways about 50 miles south of the Ukrainian mainland.

It was not possible to verify either claim independently, but the blast refocused attention on the strategic importance of Crimea as both a hub for the Russian military and a likely target for future Ukrainian strikes.

A city of about 40,000 people, Dzhankoy was a staging ground for Russia’s invasion force a year ago. In September, when the Russians were forced to retreat from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, it became the central node for much of Russia’s logistical operations in the south.

Dzhankoy is home to the main rail lines running from southern Russia across the Kerch Strait into Crimea and on to Kherson, where Russian forces are arrayed on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. A canal carrying fresh water from the Dnipro into Crimea runs through the town, where two major highways intersect.

Satellite photos taken by the company Planet Labs in October appeared to show dozens of Russian attack helicopters at the airfield in Dzhankoy.

Ben Hodges, a retired general and former commander of US Army forces in Europe, has argued that one of the reasons the West should give Ukraine longer-range weapons is to enable strikes on Dzhankoy and other targets in Crimea.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss military matters, said recently that disrupting rail and road links in Dzhankoy would paralyze supply lines from Russia to southern Ukraine as well as to the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, which is based in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Dzhankoy has been targeted before.

Last summer, after explosions at ammunition depots outside the city that burned for hours, a senior Ukrainian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the blasts were the work of an elite Ukrainian military unit operating behind enemy lines.

Mick Ryan, a retired Australian Army major general who is a fellow at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based research group, said that Ukraine would be able to collect intelligence on the Russian response to the blast in Dzhankoy as it planned future military operations.

“It is an indication of how Ukraine will be able to conduct such strikes across Crimea,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that such attacks would probably become more frequent as Ukraine began counteroffensive operations in the south.