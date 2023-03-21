Justice Department embraces supporting role in pursuing war crimes in Ukraine

Despite Garland’s assessment, the possibility of identifying Russians who targeted Americans in a war zone and bringing them to justice in the United States — rather than charging them in absentia — appears remote for now. As a result, the Justice Department is increasingly focused on a supporting role: providing Ukraine’s overburdened prosecutors and police with logistical help, training, and direct assistance in bringing charges of war crimes by Russians in Ukraine’s courts.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point of refusing to discuss active investigations, but during a recent trip to Ukraine, he broke form, revealing that US prosecutors had identified “several specific” Russians suspected of war crimes against one or more Americans.

“In terms of actually bringing cases in the United States anytime soon, it’s probably a very slim possibility at this point,” said David Scheffer, who served as the US ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues from 1997 to 2001 and helped create international judicial systems to prosecute defendants from the former Yugoslavia, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone.

“But we’re providing a lot of assistance on the investigative side to help other people bring cases in other courts,” Scheffer said, “and that’s a big deal.”

To coordinate that effort, Garland appointed Eli Rosenbaum, a veteran prosecutor, in June to oversee the Justice Department’s war crimes accountability efforts. The choice was well-received: Rosenbaum is best known for his dogged pursuit of Nazi war criminals and the unmasking in the 1980s of former UN Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim’s role in the mass killings of civilians during World War II.

The work being done by the American and Ukrainian prosecutors is separate from that being carried out by the International Criminal Court, which on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, saying he bore criminal responsibility for the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. (The United States has never joined the International Criminal Court out of concern that it could someday try to prosecute Americans. The Pentagon has been blocking an effort by other agencies in the Biden administration, including the Justice and State departments, to share intelligence with the court about Russian atrocities.)

One of Rosenbaum’s first tasks was to work on an agreement, signed in September by Garland and Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, that allowed officials in both countries to communicate without seeking State Department approval for every interaction. The deal allowed them to exchange evidence and information over secure channels.

Justice Department officials see Russian atrocities in Ukraine as a grave threat to the rule of law and say they believe that pact could be a gateway for greater involvement. They are now assisting Kostin’s deputies on at least one major investigation involving a Russian attack, which is seen as a test case for potential future collaborations.

But the Ukrainians would like more help, in particular greater access to intelligence on Russian military assets, units, and leadership. The two sides are currently exploring new “avenues for exchange of intelligence information,” Kostin wrote in an e-mail.