A sports podcast for the thinking fan

If I wanted to, I could listen to podcasts devoted to all the subjects I’m ignorant of. But I don’t want to. Instead, like most people, I listen to podcasts about the things that interest me, podcasts that augment what I know or, better yet, make me question if what I know is true.

I’m a dilettante. I know a little about a lot of things, including movies, music, books, and politics. I also know nothing about a lot of things, including religion, astronomy, cars, and how a radio works.

Take sports. I like sports, but I’m not the sort of fan who calls a radio station to complain about the coach, or wears a team jersey with my favorite player’s name on the back. I pay attention because sports occupy an outsize space in our culture, and are relevant to real life in ways that have nothing to do with wins and losses.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The sports podcasts I enjoy aren’t about last night’s game, or the problems of load management and stat-padding. If I want a smart take on that stuff, I’ll listen to Bill Simmons or Bomani Jones, whose podcasts are more astute than the loudmouths on local radio who more or less repeat themselves day after day. What I like are podcasts that look at sports from odd angles and tell surprising stories.

Advertisement

An example is “Good Sport,” a new podcast produced by TED Audio Collective and hosted by Jody Avirgan, who used to oversee ESPN’s “30 for 30″ podcasts and also worked with director Adam McKay on the stellar “Death at the Wing” pod. Avirgan talks to athletes, academics, psychologists, and others to explore issues in sports — mental toughness, stadium financing, gender divides — in ways that reveal something about society generally. I talked to Avirgan by phone about the show’s eight-episode first season.

Advertisement

The "Good Sport" podcast launched in January 2023 handout

Q. What was your aim with this podcast?

A. So much of the work I did at “30 for 30″ was historical documentary work. My philosophy was, like, let’s pick a great story where we basically just get out of the way. Tell the story from A to B to C. The themes are there and the way they connect to the larger culture is there. I got excited about this [new] project because it’s very different. I could start with an idea and then follow it and figure out how it connects to bigger questions I’m interested in. It started with little curiosities, like why is everyone upset after a new stadium gets built? Or what’s it like to be on a team that loses over and over and over?

Q. Or “the zone” — what is it and how do athletes get into it? You have Steph Curry talking about it. That’s a guy who definitely gets into “the zone.”

A. It’s like “team chemistry.” These things can become cliches, but they’re cliches for a reason. If you interrogate what they mean, you find they make a difference. We have an episode about what it’s like to be on a team that stinks. But it turns into an episode about the power of good team culture. We talked to all these athletes who were on losing teams and they’re like, we still had a great bond with each other. The mental side of the game is important. The obsession with “the zone” — as Steph says, “when you think about it, you’re out of it.”

Advertisement

Q. I liked the episode about sports-talk culture and how hot takes have bled into the general discourse. That seems true.

A. Watching the rise of Trump and seeing, like, oh, he knows the playbook, the sports-talk playbook. But there’s no tidy conclusion in a lot of these episodes. The goal for this series, for a lot of my work, is: Can we make the exploration of an idea a satisfying conclusion?

Q. Tell me about the podcast as a form. It’s a good way to hash out ideas, but you also need people to come back.

A. Podcasts are the best medium to explore uncertainty. So much of talk radio is just guarding against the threat that someone might change the channel, or that someone has stumbled across your show and you need to keep them listening. That’s why you get all these resets and definitive statements. But you also need to hook people with podcasts, have them come back, and, hopefully, give them little moments they can walk away with and repeat at the bar.

Q. The episode about how stadiums get built is very revealing.

A. Stadium deals are a perfect encapsulation of what works and what’s broken with our democratic system and the way decisions get made at the local level. At the beginning of the episode, we talk about this basic threat at the heart of all stadium negotiations, which is: We’ll leave. If a politician lets a team leave, they’re screwed. But I do think we’re living in this populist moment where people are asking questions about what billionaires can get away with.

Advertisement

Q. What do you think of this trend of athletes with their own podcasts?

A. There’s always a role for smart thinkers. I’m very aware that, like, Draymond Green uses his podcast to craft his own narrative. I mean, in any sort of journalism, I want to hear from politicians directly, but I’m also aware of their self-interest.

“Good Sport” is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.