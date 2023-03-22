Biogen’s ALS drug gets partial backing from FDA panel

A Biogen drug that targets a rare form of ALS got partial support from a panel of US Food and Drug Administration advisers Wednesday, paving the way for a possible accelerated approval.

If it’s approved, the medication, tofersen, would be the first drug targeting a specific genetic cause of the incurable paralysis disease to get the regulatory green light.

Biogen and its partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals have faced some challenges in the development of tofersen. The drug failed to clearly slow the disease in a phase 3 trial. But Biogen applied for so-called accelerated approval on the basis that the drug reduces levels of a blood protein associated with nerve-cell injury.