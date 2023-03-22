State Street makes its first acquisition since BBH deal fell through

State Street Corp. has inked its first acquisition since plans fell through in November to buy the investment services arm of Brown Brothers Harriman, although this transaction is much smaller than that $3.5 billion deal. Boston-based State Street said on Wednesday that it would buy CF Global Trading, a London-based outsourced trading firm, for an unspecified amount. Dan Morgan, global head of portfolio solutions at State Street, said the deal offers State Street outsourced trading capabilities in the United Kingdom and the European Union; State Street already offers these services in the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East. Morgan said the deal gives State Street “an immediate revenue stream and customer base that we can build on” in Europe and the UK Asset managers such as mutual fund and hedge fund firms as well as big institutional investors such as pension plans use outsourced trading firms to buy and sell securities, often to save on overhead costs or fill any holes that may exist with their in-house trading desks. In particular, CF Global Trading specializes in trading stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded derivatives. The two-decade-old firm is owned by cofounder and CEO Scott Chace, and about 30 people work there, at trading desks in London, Hong Kong and New York ― with a fourth office set to open soon in Lisbon. The transaction is slated to close by the end of 2023. State Street does not plan to keep using the CF Global brand after the deal is complete. ― JON CHESTO

A new apartment building, brought to you by Life Time Fitness

Gym operator Life Time Inc. is partnering with real estate developer Nordblom Co. to create a five-story, 167-unit apartment building adjacent to the Life Time’s club in Burlington club. The Burlington property is under construction now at 20 Fourth Ave. and is set to open this summer, creating a combined 13-acre “healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment village for residents and members,” Life Time said in a press release. The Burlington project is the fourth such venture for the Minnesota-based Life Time, which launched its eponymous residential arm, Life Time Living, in 2019. It has since opened housing developments in suburbs of Miami and Las Vegas, and will open a 290-unit project in Stamford, Conn., this summer. Residents at the Burlington property will have access to the Life Time club, which includes indoor and outdoor pools, pickle ball, squash and basketball courts, a restaurant, salon and spa, along with a resident concierge who can arrange weekly meal prep, personal training, nutrition coaching, and massage services. Amenities include work from home space, covered parking with electric vehicle charging stations, and a cycle lounge, courtyards with fire pits and grills, and a forthcoming half-acre park with a walking path and dog play area. Life Time did not specify the property’s rental rates. ― CATHERINE CARLOCK

Starbucks workers greet new CEO with wave of strikes

Unionized Starbucks baristas welcomed new chief executive Laxman Narasimhan with strikes at about 100 cafes — including one in Somerville — on Wednesday, demanding that the company drop its alleged antiunion coercion. The work stoppage, which involved stores in more than 40 US cities, is the union Starbucks Workers United’s latest effort to force a pivot by the coffee giant. Since scoring an initial landmark victory 15 months ago in Buffalo, N.Y., the union has prevailed in elections at around 290 of the company’s roughly 9,000 corporate-owned US cafes. But the pace of new unionization petitions has slowed down, as workers allege the company has been retaliating in stores and stonewalling them at the bargaining table. The company has said repeatedly that all claims of antiunion activity there are “categorically false” and accuses the union of failing to fairly negotiate. Narasimhan officially took the reins from Howard Schultz this week. Workers at the Somerville cafe, on Somerville Ave. near Porter Square, held a picket for two hours Wednesday morning. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Warren, Scott call for new watchdog position at Fed post-SVB

Two senior US lawmakers are proposing bipartisan legislation to set up a new Senate-approved watchdog post at the Federal Reserve after the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida is pitching legislation to set up “a presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed inspector general to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection,” his office said in a statement Wednesday. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — who had already supported such a proposal last year — endorsed Scott’s bill. “The recent bank collapses and regulatory failures by the Fed have underscored the urgent need for a truly independent inspector general to hold Fed officials accountable for any lapses or wrongdoing,” Warren said in Wednesday’s statement. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Domino’s Pizza’s franchise in Italy has entered into liquidation, after a short-lived struggle to win over customers in the birthplace of pizza. A Milan-based judge opened liquidation proceedings for Domino’s franchise partner, ePizza, last week, according to a filing with the local chamber of commerce seen by Bloomberg News. A court-ordered liquidation could result in a recovery for creditors of 5 percent of their exposure, according to a draft restructuring plan seen by Bloomberg News that was submitted last year by the Milan-based firm and its financial advisers. The last of Domino’s 29 Italian branches closed last summer, ending a foray that began in 2015 with the US brand touting pizza toppings that included pineapple and barbecue chicken, an unusual take in a country more accustomed to thin-crust margheritas. Over the years, the American fast-food chain’s partner borrowed heavily for ambitious plans to open 880 stores. A representative for Domino’s didn’t respond to a request for comment. A representative for ePizza couldn’t be reached for comment. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

FTC begins process of scrutinizing cloud-computing providers

The US Federal Trade Commission is asking for comment on the business practices of cloud-computing providers as regulators begin to scrutinize market power, competition, and security in the key technology field. The agency released a public request for information on whether parts of the economy are highly reliant on a small number of cloud providers, whether customers are able to negotiate flexible contracts and how companies offer incentives to sway clients to use more of their services. The agency also asked about security and artificial intelligence and said it is particularly interested in how the issues relate to industries like health care, finance, transportation, e-commerce, and defense. The move underscores that the agency is taking a closer look at the burgeoning market for cloud computing, where customers rent processing power and storage from some of the world’s biggest tech companies. The US market is dominated by Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has a strong position in China. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS