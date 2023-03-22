Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Single, very early common terns were reported in Chatham and Mashpee, and the first American oystercatcher was reported from North Falmouth.

The first ospreys and piping plover were reported, including an osprey trying to reclaim its nest from a pair of bald eagles at Cedar Pond in Orleans.

Two black-headed gulls continued at Craigville Beach in Barnstable along with a glaucous gull. Another, or perhaps the same glaucous gull was at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville again.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Pacific loons, 15 common murres, 450 razorbills, 35 black-legged kittiwakes, 60 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, and 2 common redpolls.

Other sightings around the Cape included a ruby-crowned kinglet in Sandwich, a semipalmated plover and a great egret in Hyannis, 7 red crossbills in Dennis, a willet and an early tree swallow in Harwich, 6 black vultures in Orleans, and a pine siskin in Wellfleet.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .



